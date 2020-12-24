BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alibaba, Tonix, Altimmune Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of a shortened trading session on hopes of a gradual economic rebound, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant. .N

At 12:06 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.18% at 30,087. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,688.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.12% at 12,667. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Altimar Acquisition Corp <ATAC.N>, up 15.0% ** Northern Star Acquisition Corp <STIC.N>, up 14.2% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tutor Perini Corp <TPC.N>, down 7.8% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N>, down 7.4% ** Equus Total Return Inc <EQS.N>, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Avinger Inc <AVGR.O>, up 116.7% ** Biolase Inc <BIOL.O>, up 66.6% ** Recharge Acquisition Corp <RCHGW.O>, up 59.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, down 28.2% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, down 22.4% ** FG Financial Group Inc <FGF.O>, down 14.9% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: down 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA issues hold on its COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 28.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $2.5 mln share offering ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 23.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on commercial-scale vaccine manufacturing plan for new site

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on China's antitrust probe into company

** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 0.9% premarket ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 1.6% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese firms down as China starts investigation on Alibaba

