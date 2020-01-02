BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alibaba, Tesla, BlackRock

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks extended their rally into the new year, with all three major indexes hitting record highs on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its economy added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook. .N

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.60% at 28,709.86. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,242.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.69% at 9,034.282. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, up 4.2% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 3.6% ** General Electric Co GE.N, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N, down 4.2% ** Kimco Realty Corp KIM.N, down 3.4% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 2.9% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ellomay Capital Ltd ELLO.N, up 62% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd AMBO.N, up 29.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N, down 15.5% ** 500.Com Ltd WBAI.N, down 10.7% ** Ducommun Inc DCO.N, down 8.8% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 62.6% ** Energous Corp WATT.O, up 45.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Durect Corp DRRX.O, down 31% ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O, down 28.5% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc ONCY.O, down 24.2% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Canaccord pumps Tesla's PT to $515, nearly double stock's median PT ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Innate Pharma: Surges as EMA accepts marketing application for cancer drug ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Up after co's unit applies for digital banking license ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: up 52.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley ups stake

** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Evercore ISI downgrades to 'in line' ** HanesBrands Inc HBI.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-HanesBrands Inc: Slips as Wells Fargo cuts to 'underweight' -report ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 23.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after CEO raises stake ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Fastly Inc: Rises after Piper Jaffray upgrades to 'overweight' ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gains on restating smaller loss for FY19 ** Intercept Pharma ICPT.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Down after Citi moves to sidelines ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-United Airlines ascends as Evercore upgrades to "outperform" on valuation ** Pulmatrix Inc PULM.O: up 72.7%

BUZZ-Pulmatrix more than doubles on licensing deal with JNJ's Lung Cancer Initiative ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 4.2% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Applied Materials, AMD gain as Nomura raises PTs ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: down 28.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on $10 mln direct stock offering ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 31.0%

BUZZ-Durect Corp: Slumps on abandoning psoriasis trial ** Upwork Inc UPWK.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Falls after Citi downgrades to 'neutral' ** Adamas Pharma ADMS.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Gains on settlement with Sandoz ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Drops on reported Wells Fargo downgrade ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 1.1% ** T.Row Price Group Inc TROW.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo expects BlackRock, T. Rowe Price to outperform peers

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.54%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.47%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.37%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.59%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.85%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.92%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

