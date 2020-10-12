BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alibaba, PG&E, GameStop, General Motors

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose on Monday as investors remained hopeful about a deal in Washington over more fiscal stimulus, while Dow futures were subdued ahead of the start of the quarterly corporate earnings season. .N

At 7:18 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.01% at 28,520, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.43% at 3,488.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.33% at 11,880.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.K>, up 239.4% ** Acorn International Inc <ATV>, up 27.0% ** Medley Capital Corp <MCC>, up 23.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vedanta Limited <VEDL.K>, down 9.6% ** Baytex Energy Corp <BTE>, down 9.3% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD>, down 8.9% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 41.1% ** Performance Shipping Inc <PSHG.O>, up 40.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Avenue Therapeutics Inc <ATXI.O>, down 53.9% ** Fortress Biotech Inc <FBIO.O>, down 28.3% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, down 22.4% ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ- Set for record high, Jefferies raises PT on earnings expectations ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on plans to cut power in N. California to avert fire risk

** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Down after Jefferies downgrades to 'hold' ** Draftkings Inc DKNG.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on first China quarterly sales growth in two years

