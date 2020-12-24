US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alibaba, Altimmune, Tonix

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday on hopes of a bigger coronavirus economic relief package, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant. .N

At 8:44 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 30,072. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.18% at 3,688, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 12,662.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc <DFP.N>, up 28.0% ** Barings BDC Inc <BBDC.N>, up 13.6% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N>, down 10.4% ** Archrock Inc <AROC.N>, down 9.3% ** Tutor Perini Corp <TPC.N>, down 7.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Avinger Inc <AVGR.O>, up 93.6% ** FAT Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 74.4% ** Fusion Fuel Green Plc <HTOOW.O>, up 54.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, down 30% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, down 22.7% ** Future Fintech Group Inc <FTFT.O>, down 17.2% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA issues hold on its COVID-19 vaccine trial (Dec. 23) ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 30.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $2.5 mln share offering ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 32.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on commercial-scale vaccine manufacturing plan for new site

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on China's antitrust probe into company

** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.1% premarket ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.8% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese firms down as China starts investigation on Alibaba ** Verrica Pharma VRCA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Wainwright sees FDA approval for skin disease drug; hikes PT

