BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alibaba, Air T, Tonix

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Thursday in a shortened trading session as expectations of a gradual economic recovery spurred buying into cyclical sectors. .N

At 9:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC were all flat. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 1.4% ** Servicenow Inc <NOW.N>, up 1.3% ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 1.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 2.6% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 2.3% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** SIFCO Industries Inc <SIF.N>, up 61.3% ** Northern Star Acquisition Corp <STIC.N>, up 25.4% ** Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMPE.N>, up 17.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, down 16.2% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N>, down 11.8% ** Gold Resource Corp <GORO.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** FAT Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 91% ** Recharge Acquisition Corp <RCHGW.O>, up 63% ** Air T Inc <AIRT.O>, up 38.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Highpeak Energy Inc <HPK.O>, down 16.7% ** Eos Energy Enterprises Inc <EOSE.O>, down 17.1% ** Highpeak Energy Inc <HPKEW.O>, down 13.2% ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 25.9%

BUZZ-Falls on $2.5 mln share offering

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on commercial-scale vaccine manufacturing plan for new site ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Slumps on China's antitrust probe into company

** Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc VRCA.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Wainwright sees FDA approval for skin disease drug; hikes PT ** Lightbridge Corp LTBR.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Rises on patent for nuclear fuel assemblies

** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on tie-up with life insurer for AI-powered solutions ** Air T Inc AIRT.O: up 38.7%

BUZZ-Surges on new aircraft equity venture ** Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT.O: down 15.4%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted $8 mln stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.18%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.92%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.25%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.04%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.50%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.10%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

