BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alexion Pharma, Microsoft, Seagate, Datadog

Gains in Microsoft and healthcare shares boosted Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and left the door open for further monetary easing. .N

At 1:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 27,188.24. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.23% at 3,013.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.19% at 8,193.027. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cigna Corp CI.N, up 3.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, up 2.9% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology STX.O, down 6.4% ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N, down 3.7% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 54.7% ** Eros International Plc EROS.N, up 32.7% ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N, up 26.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United States Steel Corp X.N, down 11.4% ** Seadril Ltd SDRL.N, down 11.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O, up 42.9% ** Exagen Inc XGN.O, up 23.7% ** Edesa Biotech Inc EDSA.O, up 22.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cerence Inc CRNCV.O, down 13.9% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, down 12.8% ** IGM Biosciences Inc IGMS.O, down 12.3% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Flat in heavy volumes, company to use part of convertible deal proceeds for share buybacks ** Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Jumps on profit, revenue beat ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Record high on buyback plan, now at $1.09 trln in value ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 11.4% BUZZ-Falls after gloomy outlook ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Upcoming OTT services unlikely for co to materially beat expectations- KeyBanc ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Falls after former CEO sells stake ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises on $5 bln buyback plan ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 25.1% BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock-and-warrants offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Well positioned to capture market share - Barclays ** Ares Management Corp ARES.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-Falls after pricing stock offering ** Provention Bio Inc PRVB.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Slides on $60 mln equity raise as Amgen chips in ** Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV.N: up 1.1% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-GS sees muted growth in U.S. lodging; Upgrades Hyatt, downgrades Hilton ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 11.4% BUZZ-Drops on weak outlook, broker downgrade ** India Globalization Capital Inc IGC.A: up 6.5% BUZZ-Jumps after Alzhemier's formulation gets approval for mid-stage study ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Evercore downgrades to "underperform" on valuation ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Not tasty as Q1 sales miss ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: up 18.9% BUZZ-More trouble for pot maker as Alberta to return C$1.3 mln products ** Eros International EROS.N: up 32.7% BUZZ-Soars after partnering with Microsoft ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-MS sees opportunity in recent pullback; upgrades ** Bandwidth Inc BAND.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades to "underweight" ** NCR Corp NCR.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls as Blackstone rings the register ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 18.4% BUZZ-Surges on graphite procurement deal ** Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd CLWT.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-To open at over 4-month high on bonus issue plan ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises on contract wins worth ~$1.9 mln ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Bernstein turns bearish ** Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Rises after Raymond James starts with "outperform" ** Five9 Inc FIVN.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "equal-weight" ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 1.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.6% ** China Biologic Products Holdings CBPO.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Healthcare stocks boost S&P 500 after Pelosi unveils drug pricing proposal BUZZ-Jumps on take-private buyout offer ** Foundation Building Materials Inc FBM.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Stockholder plans share sale in secondary offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Up after Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Up on $268 mln loan refinancing ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Reverses course on new product lineup ** EZCORP Inc EZPW.O: down 11.9% BUZZ-Stock falls after shareholder is named executive chairman ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 26.6% BUZZ-Pulses higher in debut ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 1.0% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 3.3% ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 2.3% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 1.9% ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 5.6% ** Iamgold Corp IAG.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Gold miners boosted by weaker dollar post 'hawkish' rate cut ** DaVita Inc DVA.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Shares slip after Chanos says he's shorting the stock ** Altria Group Inc MO.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Hits 5-year low as outbreak of vaping-related lung illness worsens ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 42.9% BUZZ-Datadog IPO barks loudly ** Ultralife Corp ULBI.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rises on $14.4 mln contract win for military batteries

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.06%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.72%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.26%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.34%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.28%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

