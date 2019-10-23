BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alexion, Caterpillar, Skechers USA, Resideo

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday after warnings from Caterpillar and Texas Instruments rekindled worries about a global economic slowdown due to U.S.-China trade tensions. .N

At 8:14 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 26,729. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.15% at 2,990, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.03% at 7,856. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.M>, up 14.7% ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SALT.N>, up 6.8% ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd <OR.N>, up 6.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Resideo Technologies Inc <REZI.N>, down 39.6% ** Cadenc Bancorp <CADE.N>, down 11% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 35.5% ** PB Bancorp Inc <PBBI.O>, up 29.9% ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 23.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, down 18.1% ** iRobot Corp <IRBT.O>, down 17.3% ** Reed's Inc <REED.O>, down 14.3% ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-OKPO Health drops on planned $100 mln stock offering ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-CEO Says Bye Now: ServiceNow loses top boss to Nike ** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Skechers USA falls on Q3 profit miss, weak forecast ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 38.9% premarket BUZZ-Resideo set to open at record low on forecast cut, CFO change ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Caterpillar: Drops on FY profit forecast cut, Q3 hit by weak demand ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Boston Scientific up on Q3 revenue beat ** New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-New Mountain Finance down on stock deal ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Alexion: Up after quarterly beat on Soliris strength ** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.O : down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Texas Instrument: Eyes worst day in a decade after revenue outlook disappoints ** Reed's Inc REED.O: down 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Reed's sinks to new lows on planned stock offering ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 17.3% premarket BUZZ-iRobot: Slumps after cutting FY profit, revenue outlook due to tariff-related expenses

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.