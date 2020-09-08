US Markets
LUB

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Albireo Pharma, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, General Motors Co

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq was set to open sharply lower on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights after a long weekend, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.92% at 27,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.51% at 3,365.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 3.14% at 11,186.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 50.5% ** Universal Health Realty Income Trust <UHT.N>, up 20.4% ** Azure Power Global Ltd <AZRE.N>, up 20.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, down 25.6% ** New York City REIT Inc <NYC.N>, down 9.9% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Albireo Pharma Inc <ALBO.O>, up 79.0% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, up 26.9% ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 75.5% ** Innate Pharma SA <IPHA.O>, down 21% ** ACM Research Inc <ACMR.O>, down 14.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-An attractive longer-term investment, says JPM ** Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO.O: up 79.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars as liver disease treatment meets main goal in late-stage study ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 75.5% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after lead drug fails late-stage study ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.A: up 39.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on U.S FDA nod for study on heart disease device ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Takes 11% stake in Nikola; partnership sends shares soaring ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-GS still bearish, urges investors to follow the numbers

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUB UHT AZRE LEJU NYC PSV ALBO VXRT NKLA CRBP IPHA ACMR TSLA CWH BDX NSPR GM AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular