BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Albireo Pharma, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, General Motors Co

The Nasdaq was set to open sharply lower on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights after a long weekend, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.92% at 27,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.51% at 3,365.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 3.14% at 11,186.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 50.5% ** Universal Health Realty Income Trust <UHT.N>, up 20.4% ** Azure Power Global Ltd <AZRE.N>, up 20.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, down 25.6% ** New York City REIT Inc <NYC.N>, down 9.9% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Albireo Pharma Inc <ALBO.O>, up 79.0% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, up 26.9% ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 75.5% ** Innate Pharma SA <IPHA.O>, down 21% ** ACM Research Inc <ACMR.O>, down 14.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-An attractive longer-term investment, says JPM ** Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO.O: up 79.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars as liver disease treatment meets main goal in late-stage study ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 75.5% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after lead drug fails late-stage study ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.A: up 39.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on U.S FDA nod for study on heart disease device ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Takes 11% stake in Nikola; partnership sends shares soaring ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-GS still bearish, urges investors to follow the numbers

