BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Albemarle, Barrick Gold, Qualcomm, Nikola, Canopy Growth

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as bets on Republicans retaining control of the Senate eased worries of major policy changes that could hurt corporate America under a Joe Biden White House, even as the presidential election hung in balance. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.47% at 28,256.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.88% at 3,508.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.37% at 11,865.586. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, up 13.1% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 11.6% ** Parker-Hannifin Corp <PH.N>, up 10.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hanesbrands <HBI.N>, down 20.3% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 8.3% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Resideo Technologies <REZI.N>, up 35.3% ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, up 32.8% ** Sandridge Energy <SD.N>, up 29.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hanesbrands <HBI.N>, down 20.3% ** Ping Idenity Holding <PING.N>, down 17% ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners <JDST.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Altus Midstream <ALTM.O>, up 140.2 % ** Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co <HOFV.O>, up 123.6 % ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, up 81.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Clovis Oncology <CLVS.O>, down 21.3 % ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 17.9 % ** Lendingtree Inc <TREE.O>, down 17.1 % ** Mastercard Inc MA.N : up 2.2% ** Visa Inc V.N : up 1.8%

BUZZ-U.S. card firms: Rise as investors turn to defensive stocks ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O : up 26.7% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N : up 32.8% ** Canopy Growth CGC.N : up 11.5% ** Cronos CRON.O : up 14.5% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Pot stocks fly high as Biden inches closer to White House ** Aphria Inc APHA.O : up 11.0%

BUZZ-Cannabis producer Aphria gains on deal to buy beer maker SweetWater ** Barrick ABX.TO : up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3, dividend hike ** Canopy Growth CGC.N : up 11.5%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of CBD beverage line ** General Motors GM.N : up 1.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as rebound in truck, SUV sales drives Q3 beat ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O : up 13.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q1 forecast ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O : up 4.9%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high as Tinder drives Q3 beat ** Expedia EXPE.O : up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O : up 13.1% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O : up 2.3%

BUZZ-Street View: 5G to provide blazing fast growth for Qualcomm ** Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N : up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Thoma Bravo cashes out ** Bluebird Bio BLUE.O : down 14.8%

BUZZ-Analysts concerned over delay in sickle cell disease therapy application ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-up as brokerages turn bullish after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Inogen Inc INGN.O : down 14.8% ** JPMorgan Chase JPM.N : up 3.9%

BUZZ-COVID-19 will continue to affect Inogen in the near term-JPM ** Ping Identity Holding PING.N : down 17.0%

BUZZ-slumps on weak Q4 subscription guide ** Electronic Arts EA.O : up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co extends deals with UFC, NHL ** Cardinal Health CAH.N : up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 rev beat; Baird sees COVID-19 headwinds falling ** Nikola NKLA.O : up 4.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day in nearly a month ** Hall of Fame Resort HOFV.O : up 123.6%

BUZZ-Spikes on Sports Illustrated Studios media deal ** Resideo Tech REZI.N : up 35.3%

BUZZ-Jumps most on record on strong Q4 forecast ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N : down 20.3%

BUZZ-Down as pandemic hits Q3 sales ** Dominion Energy D.N : up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up on profit beat, outlook ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O : up 7.6%

BUZZ-Surges as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q2 result ** New York Times NYT.N : down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down after warning of easing growth ** LendingTree Inc TREE.O : down 17.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue and profit ** Huntington Ingalls HII.N : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls rises after results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.58%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.34%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.98%

(Reporting by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

