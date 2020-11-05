Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Albemarle, Barrick Gold, Qualcomm, Nikola, Canopy Growth

Lasya Priya M
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as bets on Republicans retaining control of the Senate eased worries of major policy changes that could hurt corporate America under a Joe Biden White House, even as the presidential election hung in balance. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.47% at 28,256.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.88% at 3,508.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.37% at 11,865.586. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, up 13.1% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 11.6% ** Parker-Hannifin Corp <PH.N>, up 10.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hanesbrands <HBI.N>, down 20.3% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 8.3% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Resideo Technologies <REZI.N>, up 35.3% ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, up 32.8% ** Sandridge Energy <SD.N>, up 29.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hanesbrands <HBI.N>, down 20.3% ** Ping Idenity Holding <PING.N>, down 17% ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners <JDST.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Altus Midstream <ALTM.O>, up 140.2 % ** Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co <HOFV.O>, up 123.6 % ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, up 81.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Clovis Oncology <CLVS.O>, down 21.3 % ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 17.9 % ** Lendingtree Inc <TREE.O>, down 17.1 % ** Mastercard Inc MA.N : up 2.2% ** Visa Inc V.N : up 1.8%

BUZZ-U.S. card firms: Rise as investors turn to defensive stocks ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O : up 26.7% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N : up 32.8% ** Canopy Growth CGC.N : up 11.5% ** Cronos CRON.O : up 14.5% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Pot stocks fly high as Biden inches closer to White House ** Aphria Inc APHA.O : up 11.0%

BUZZ-Cannabis producer Aphria gains on deal to buy beer maker SweetWater ** Barrick ABX.TO : up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3, dividend hike ** Canopy Growth CGC.N : up 11.5%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of CBD beverage line ** General Motors GM.N : up 1.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as rebound in truck, SUV sales drives Q3 beat ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O : up 13.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PTs on strong Q1 forecast ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O : up 4.9%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high as Tinder drives Q3 beat ** Expedia EXPE.O : up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O : up 13.1% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O : up 2.3%

BUZZ-Street View: 5G to provide blazing fast growth for Qualcomm ** Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N : up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Thoma Bravo cashes out ** Bluebird Bio BLUE.O : down 14.8%

BUZZ-Analysts concerned over delay in sickle cell disease therapy application ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-up as brokerages turn bullish after smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Inogen Inc INGN.O : down 14.8% ** JPMorgan Chase JPM.N : up 3.9%

BUZZ-COVID-19 will continue to affect Inogen in the near term-JPM ** Ping Identity Holding PING.N : down 17.0%

BUZZ-slumps on weak Q4 subscription guide ** Electronic Arts EA.O : up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co extends deals with UFC, NHL ** Cardinal Health CAH.N : up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 rev beat; Baird sees COVID-19 headwinds falling ** Nikola NKLA.O : up 4.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day in nearly a month ** Hall of Fame Resort HOFV.O : up 123.6%

BUZZ-Spikes on Sports Illustrated Studios media deal ** Resideo Tech REZI.N : up 35.3%

BUZZ-Jumps most on record on strong Q4 forecast ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N : down 20.3%

BUZZ-Down as pandemic hits Q3 sales ** Dominion Energy D.N : up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up on profit beat, outlook ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O : up 7.6%

BUZZ-Surges as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q2 result ** New York Times NYT.N : down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down after warning of easing growth ** LendingTree Inc TREE.O : down 17.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue and profit ** Huntington Ingalls HII.N : up 3.5%

BUZZ-Military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls rises after results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.58%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.34%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.98%

(Reporting by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

    Most Popular