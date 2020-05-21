BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akorn, scPharmaceuticals, Teekay Tankers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes eyed a weaker open on Thursday as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and weak retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump. .N

At 08:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.41% at 24,418. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.52% at 2,953, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.38% at 9,449.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 27.3% ** Cincinnati Bell Inc <CBB.N>, up 22.6% ** DHI Group Inc <DHX.N>, up 18.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** MRC Global Inc <MRC.N>, down 21.9% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 11.9% ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 36.3% ** CleanSpark Inc <CLSK.O>, up 30.2% ** Imv Inc <IMV.O>, up 22.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akorn Inc <AKRX.O>, down 25.9% ** Delcath Systems Inc <DCTH.O>, down 19% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 18.7% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's on track to become a relative winner ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after signaling May rebound ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 25.9% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH.O: down 15.9% premarket BUZZ-scPharmaceuticals drops on stock offering ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, minimal impact from COVID-19 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips as co plans $400 mln convertible debt offering ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after results beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Q4 profit misses estimates on COVID-19 hit

