US Markets
ACB

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akorn, scPharmaceuticals, Teekay Tankers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes eyed a weaker open on Thursday as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and weak retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump. .N

At 08:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.41% at 24,418. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.52% at 2,953, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.38% at 9,449.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 27.3% ** Cincinnati Bell Inc <CBB.N>, up 22.6% ** DHI Group Inc <DHX.N>, up 18.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** MRC Global Inc <MRC.N>, down 21.9% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 11.9% ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 36.3% ** CleanSpark Inc <CLSK.O>, up 30.2% ** Imv Inc <IMV.O>, up 22.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akorn Inc <AKRX.O>, down 25.9% ** Delcath Systems Inc <DCTH.O>, down 19% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 18.7% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's on track to become a relative winner ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after signaling May rebound ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 25.9% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH.O: down 15.9% premarket BUZZ-scPharmaceuticals drops on stock offering ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, minimal impact from COVID-19 ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips as co plans $400 mln convertible debt offering ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after results beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Q4 profit misses estimates on COVID-19 hit

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB CBB DHX MRC RENN FTK SNCA CLSK IMV AKRX DCTH PIXY LOW EXPE SCPH TNK UAA BJ MDT NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular