Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akorn, L Brands, Aurora Cannabis

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump. .N

At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.44% at 24,467.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.74% at 2,949.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.96% at 9,285.843. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 14.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 8.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 6.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National-Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 6.3% ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 5.8% ** Hormel Foods Corp <HRL.N>, down 5.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc <XTNT.N>, up 218.1% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 20.4% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 12.3% ** HUYA Inc <HUYA.N>, down 12.3% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Surface Oncology Inc <SURF.O>, up 55.9% ** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc <AEY.O>, up 27.8% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, up 24.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 28.1% ** Luckin Coffe Inc <LK.O>, down 28.4% ** Entera Bio Ltd <ENTX.O>, down 24.7% ** Entergy Corp ETR.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-BMO raises to "outperform" on attractive valuation ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Drops as co prices $1.1 bln share sale by top investor ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after RBC initiates with 'outperform' ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Hints on signs of recovery as lockdown eases ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P loser ahead of $1.5 bln capital raise ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-JPM expects robust user momentum to continue, upgrades ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Potential COVID-19 drugs could face cost hurdles - GlobalData ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's on track to become a relative winner ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 28.3% BUZZ-Plunges on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH.O: down 20.3% BUZZ-scPharmaceuticals drops on stock offering ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, minimal impact from COVID-19 ** Sonoco Products Co SON.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable price, cost factors ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Slips as co plans $400 mln convertible debt offering ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 13.5% BUZZ-Jumps after results beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Drops after Q4 profit misses estimates on COVID-19 hit ** Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH.O: down 12.3% BUZZ-Drops on $43.5 mln stock offering ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 19.3% BUZZ-High on deal to enter U.S. market ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Street View: Target's digital spend likely to drive growth ** Synlogic Inc SYBX.O: down 8.6% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Slumps on terminating bowel disease treatment deal with Abbvie ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 14.2% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to scale down struggling Victoria's Secret unit ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 0.9% BUZZ-Falls on report of plans to leave Nasdaq ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: down 10.0% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock deal ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT citing slower recovery in Las Vegas ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 0.1% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-U.S. banks: Track broader market decline on mounting trade tensions

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.78%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.53%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.96%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.70%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.29%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC LB NCLH RCL NOV BSX HRL XTNT NBR ACB NNVC HUYA DNK SURF AEY LMPX PIXY LK ENTX ETR KDP RTX SBUX BILI ALXN LOW AKRX SCPH TNK SON UAA BJ MDT RUTH TGT SYBX ABBV BIDU FLXN MGM GS JPM C WFC BAC MS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular