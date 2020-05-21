BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akorn, L Brands, Aurora Cannabis

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump. .N

At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.44% at 24,467.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.74% at 2,949.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.96% at 9,285.843. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 14.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 8.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 6.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National-Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 6.3% ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, down 5.8% ** Hormel Foods Corp <HRL.N>, down 5.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc <XTNT.N>, up 218.1% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 20.4% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 12.3% ** HUYA Inc <HUYA.N>, down 12.3% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Surface Oncology Inc <SURF.O>, up 55.9% ** ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc <AEY.O>, up 27.8% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, up 24.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 28.1% ** Luckin Coffe Inc <LK.O>, down 28.4% ** Entera Bio Ltd <ENTX.O>, down 24.7% ** Entergy Corp ETR.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-BMO raises to "outperform" on attractive valuation ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Drops as co prices $1.1 bln share sale by top investor ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after RBC initiates with 'outperform' ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Hints on signs of recovery as lockdown eases ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P loser ahead of $1.5 bln capital raise ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-JPM expects robust user momentum to continue, upgrades ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Potential COVID-19 drugs could face cost hurdles - GlobalData ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's on track to become a relative winner ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O: down 28.3% BUZZ-Plunges on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH.O: down 20.3% BUZZ-scPharmaceuticals drops on stock offering ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, minimal impact from COVID-19 ** Sonoco Products Co SON.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable price, cost factors ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Slips as co plans $400 mln convertible debt offering ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 13.5% BUZZ-Jumps after results beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Drops after Q4 profit misses estimates on COVID-19 hit ** Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH.O: down 12.3% BUZZ-Drops on $43.5 mln stock offering ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 19.3% BUZZ-High on deal to enter U.S. market ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Street View: Target's digital spend likely to drive growth ** Synlogic Inc SYBX.O: down 8.6% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Slumps on terminating bowel disease treatment deal with Abbvie ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 14.2% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to scale down struggling Victoria's Secret unit ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 0.9% BUZZ-Falls on report of plans to leave Nasdaq ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: down 10.0% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock deal ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT citing slower recovery in Las Vegas ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 0.1% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-U.S. banks: Track broader market decline on mounting trade tensions

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.78%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.53%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.96%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.70%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.29%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.