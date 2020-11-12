BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akers Biosciences, U.S. Energy Corp, Celsius Holdings

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.66% at 29,202.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.39% at 3,558.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.05% at 11,792.321. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 3.1% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 2.6% ** Mettler-Toledo International Inc <MTD.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fox Corp <FOXA.O>, down 5.7% ** Borgwarner <BWA.N>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, up 27.1% ** Atento SA <ATTO.N>, up 14% ** L S Starrett <SCX.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 14.9% ** SFL Corporation <SFL.N>, down 11.6% ** Energizer Holdings <ENR.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** EuroDry <EDRY.O>, up 64.8% ** Innodata Inc <INOD.O>, up 29.1% ** Akers Biosciences <AKER.O>, up 30.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, down 38.7% ** InMed Pharmaceuticals <INM.O>, down 22.7% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 16.6%

** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 30.1%

Akers Biosciences surges; co to merge with MyMD Pharmaceuticals

** Celsius Holdings CELH.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Hits 13-year high on Q3 profit beat

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $3 mln public offering

** Moderna MRNA.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Extends gains on COVID-19 vaccine trial data hopes

** Disney DIS.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Disney earnings and revenue seen sliding

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.5%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2%

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.9%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 1.1%

** Citigroup C.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track Treasury yields lower

** Southwest LUV.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls as revenue improvement slows amid rising COVID-19 cases

** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Qiagen U.S. shares up on launch of portable COVID-19 antigen test

** Fossil FOSL.O: up 26.0%

BUZZ-Fossil swings to qtrly profit on strong China growth

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming third-quarter revenue

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 27.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat

** CureVac CVAC.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Up after CEO eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 2021

** Vroom VRM.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Vroom drops on revenue outlook below estimates, PT cut

** Edgewell Personal Care EPC.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results beat

** IMAC Holdings IMAC.O: up 87.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over seven months on Lockwood Chiropractic buy

** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss

** Scotts Miracle-Gro Co SMG.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on election-driven growth prospects

** Jaws Acquisition JWS.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on $4.4 bln SPAC deal to take Cano Health public

** ServiceNow NOW.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-ServiceNow jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades on growth prospects

** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises; co agrees $40 mln deal to buy Timios Holdings

** Salesforce CRM.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley cuts rating to "equal-weight"

** Fossil Group FOSL.O: up 26.0%

BUZZ-Fossil Group jumps after swinging to quarterly profit

** Tellurian TELL.O: down 20.8%

BUZZ-Falls after India's Petronet declines to invest in LNG developers

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Extends gains as potential cancer drug shows promise in animal study

** Nektar NKTR.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-SVB raises PT on promising early pipeline

** Energizer Holdings ENR.N: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, FY22 target withdrawals

** Super League Gaming SLGG.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss

** Revlon REV.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises as co staves off bankruptcy

** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Up on positive data for its oral COVID-19 vaccine in hamster study

** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-First Republic Bank slips on $198 mln equity raise

** Wix.com WIX.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 loss, surge in expenses

** Fly Leasing FLY.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in three months on Q3 loss, sales slump

** GoHealth Inc GOCO.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Falls on quarterly revenue miss, brokerages cut PT

** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 testing update

** Digital Ally <DGLY.O> up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue

** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Sunrun gains as Blackstone exits

** EuroDry Ltd EDRY.O: up 64.8%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 earnings beat

** Sally Beauty Holdings SBH.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops on quarterly sales miss

** China Automotive CAAS.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Wuhan-based China Automotive gains as sales rebound from virus hit

** GDS Holdings GDS.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Gains as Truist raises PT ahead of Q3 results

** Arcadia Biosciences RKDA.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss

** NV5 Global NVEE.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-NV5 jumps to 1-year high after results

** Aemetis AMTX.O: down 38.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q3 loss widens on softer demand

** Atento ATTO.N: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Up as results brush off pandemic gloom

** VistaGen VTGN.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data for its anti-anxiety treatment

** ReneSola SOL.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Shines on upbeat Q3 forecast

** Inspired Entertainment INSE.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise profit for Q3

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.58%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.51%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.60%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.62%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.18%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

