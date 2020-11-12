BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akers Biosciences, U.S. Energy Corp, Celsius Holdings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine. .N

At 12:32 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.66% at 29,202.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.39% at 3,558.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.05% at 11,792.321. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 3.1% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 2.6% ** Mettler-Toledo International Inc <MTD.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fox Corp <FOXA.O>, down 5.7% ** Borgwarner <BWA.N>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, up 27.1% ** Atento SA <ATTO.N>, up 14% ** L S Starrett <SCX.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 14.9% ** SFL Corporation <SFL.N>, down 11.6% ** Energizer Holdings <ENR.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** EuroDry <EDRY.O>, up 64.8% ** Innodata Inc <INOD.O>, up 29.1% ** Akers Biosciences <AKER.O>, up 30.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, down 38.7% ** InMed Pharmaceuticals <INM.O>, down 22.7% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 16.6%

** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 30.1%

Akers Biosciences surges; co to merge with MyMD Pharmaceuticals

** Celsius Holdings CELH.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Hits 13-year high on Q3 profit beat

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $3 mln public offering

** Moderna MRNA.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Extends gains on COVID-19 vaccine trial data hopes

** Disney DIS.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Disney earnings and revenue seen sliding

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.5%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2%

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.9%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 1.1%

** Citigroup C.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track Treasury yields lower

** Southwest LUV.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls as revenue improvement slows amid rising COVID-19 cases

** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Qiagen U.S. shares up on launch of portable COVID-19 antigen test

** Fossil FOSL.O: up 26.0%

BUZZ-Fossil swings to qtrly profit on strong China growth

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming third-quarter revenue

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 27.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat

** CureVac CVAC.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Up after CEO eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 2021

** Vroom VRM.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Vroom drops on revenue outlook below estimates, PT cut

** Edgewell Personal Care EPC.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results beat

** IMAC Holdings IMAC.O: up 87.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over seven months on Lockwood Chiropractic buy

** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss

** Scotts Miracle-Gro Co SMG.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on election-driven growth prospects

** Jaws Acquisition JWS.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on $4.4 bln SPAC deal to take Cano Health public

** ServiceNow NOW.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-ServiceNow jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades on growth prospects

** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises; co agrees $40 mln deal to buy Timios Holdings

** Salesforce CRM.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley cuts rating to "equal-weight"

** Fossil Group FOSL.O: up 26.0%

BUZZ-Fossil Group jumps after swinging to quarterly profit

** Tellurian TELL.O: down 20.8%

BUZZ-Falls after India's Petronet declines to invest in LNG developers

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Extends gains as potential cancer drug shows promise in animal study

** Nektar NKTR.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-SVB raises PT on promising early pipeline

** Energizer Holdings ENR.N: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, FY22 target withdrawals

** Super League Gaming SLGG.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss

** Revlon REV.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises as co staves off bankruptcy

** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Up on positive data for its oral COVID-19 vaccine in hamster study

** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-First Republic Bank slips on $198 mln equity raise

** Wix.com WIX.O: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 loss, surge in expenses

** Fly Leasing FLY.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in three months on Q3 loss, sales slump

** GoHealth Inc GOCO.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Falls on quarterly revenue miss, brokerages cut PT

** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 testing update

** Digital Ally <DGLY.O> up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue

** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Sunrun gains as Blackstone exits

** EuroDry Ltd EDRY.O: up 64.8%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 earnings beat

** Sally Beauty Holdings SBH.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops on quarterly sales miss

** China Automotive CAAS.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Wuhan-based China Automotive gains as sales rebound from virus hit

** GDS Holdings GDS.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Gains as Truist raises PT ahead of Q3 results

** Arcadia Biosciences RKDA.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss

** NV5 Global NVEE.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-NV5 jumps to 1-year high after results

** Aemetis AMTX.O: down 38.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q3 loss widens on softer demand

** Atento ATTO.N: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Up as results brush off pandemic gloom

** VistaGen VTGN.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data for its anti-anxiety treatment

** ReneSola SOL.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Shines on upbeat Q3 forecast

** Inspired Entertainment INSE.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise profit for Q3

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.58%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.51%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.60%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.62%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.78%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.18%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX DVA WAT MTD FOXA BWA XPEV ATTO SCX JE SFL ENR EDRY INOD AKER AMTX INM USEG CELH MRNA DIS GS JPM MS BAC WFC C LUV QGEN FOSL SNDL PDD CVAC VRM EPC IMAC KERN SMG JWS NOW IDEX CRM TELL FPRX NKTR SLGG REV VXRT FRC WIX FLY GOCO BIOC DGLY RUN SBH CAAS GDS RKDA NVEE VTGN SOL INSE PFE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular