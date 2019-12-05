Banking

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akers Biosciences, Powell Industries, Duluth, Omeros, KLX Energy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday as declines in defensive sectors such as consumer staples overshadowed gains in technology stocks, while a lack of new developments in trade talks between Washington and Beijing kept investors on the sidelines. .N

At 1303 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.17% at 27,603.98. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.10% at 3,109.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.13% at 8,555.375. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Macy's Inc <M.N>, up 2.4% ** Ralph Lauren Corp <RL.N>, up 2.4% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Brown-Forman Corp <BFb.N>, down 7.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, down 6.2% ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 25.6% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc <HOV.N>, up 16.1% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.N>, up 15.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 35.4% ** Elastic NV <ESTC.N>, down 16.8% ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUPH.O>, up 92.4% ** Duluth Holdings Inc <DLTH.O>, up 31% ** Atreca Inc <BCEL.O>, up 25.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc <SAGE.O>, down 58.5 % ** Akers Biosciences Inc <AKER.O>, down 41.6 % ** Clovis Oncology Inc <CLVS.O>, down 26.6 % ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 35.4% BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 14.8% BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Gains on Q3 revenue beat, narrower loss ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 92.4% BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-A strong pedigree: Chewy's revenue to more than double by 2024 - MS ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, outlook ** Ready Capital Corp RC.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 10.8% BUZZ-Falls after forecasting weak holiday season ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 22.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted $25 mln stock deal ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 0.1% ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Diamond retailer Tiffany shares slip, Signet shines ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.7% ** Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 0.6% ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Payment tech cos: 2020 to bring more payment disruption and industry consolidation - Compass Point ** WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Trips as #1 holder plans to cut stake ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 25.6% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results ** RH RH.N: up 11.1% BUZZ-Set to open at record high as upbeat FY forecast prompts PT hikes ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Slides as MS downgrades to "underweight" ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises on $90/share buyout bid ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Sarepta's DMD gene therapy program looks safer than those of Pfizer and Solid - Bernstein ** Merck and Co Inc MRK.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-New China approval affirms AstraZeneca's Lynparza as market leader - SVB Leerink ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Shares roll down on dismal Q3 results, CEO exit ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 profit disappoints ** Secureworks Corp SCWX.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Set for best day ever on better-than-expected Q3 revenue - Reuters News ** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Slides on Brookfield block trade, buyback ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Says economic scene could hurt operating income growth, shares slide ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Senior executive Mark Wiseman to exit, shares rise ** StoneMor Partners LP STON.N: up 10.4%

BUZZ-StoneMor Partners to sell Oakmont assets, shares rise ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O: down 58.5% BUZZ-Slumps as hotly anticipated depression drug trial fails BUZZ-Street View: Sage's depression drug seems effective despite failing study BUZZ-Failure of Sage Therapeutics depression drug Johnson & Johnson's gain - Cantor ** Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Baird remains cautious despite beat-and-raise quarter ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on Q3 profit miss ** DHX Media Ltd DHXM.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to delist from Nasdaq ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades on poor execution, high leverage ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Names new CEO, shares lift ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-No bear hugs as company cuts full-year revenue outlook ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls after report of BAML downgrade ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 7 yrs on beat-and-raise qtr ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd TNP.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on charter extension for LNG carrier ** Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH.O: up 31.0%

BUZZ-Gains 33% on surprise Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Elastic NV ESTC.N: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on slowing billings growth, gloomy outlook ** Akers Biosciences Inc AKER.O: down 41.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on stock-warrant offering of about $8 mln ** Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 sales beat ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Eyes worst day in a month after pricing stock offering ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc KLXE.O: down 17.8%

BUZZ-Predicts worsening slowdown, shares drop to record low ** Greif Inc GEF.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Pares gains after 2020 soft demand view weighs on Q4 profit beat ** Biogen Ic BIIB.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Biogen rises as controversial Alzheimer's drug data revealed ** Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Falls after announcing cost-cutting measures ** Powell Industries Inc POWL.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Hits 3-yr high on better-than-expected Q4 results ** Mitcham Industries Inc MIND.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.70%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.28%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.28%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular