BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akers Biosciences, Comstock, Virtusa

Wall Street's main indexes were lower in choppy trading on Thursday, as renewed worries about Sino-U.S. trade relations added to fears of an extended economic downturn due to the virus outbreak. .N

At 12:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 23,282.25. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.39% at 2,809 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.61% at 8,809.455. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cintas Corp <CTAS.OQ>, up 11.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, up 6.6% ** Leggett & Platt Inc <LEG.N>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 5.5% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.OQ>, down 4.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 28.4% ** American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF <FDG.N>, up 20.3% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, up 18.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Comstock Resources Inc <CRK.N>, down 29.4% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 ETF <HIBL.N>, down 17.6% ** Moog Inc <MOGb.N>, down 13.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 51.2% ** Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd <GSMG.O>, up 47.2% ** Akers Biosciences Inc <AKER.O>, up 46.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CytomX Therapeutics Inc <CTMX.O>, down 32.9% ** CSP Inc <CSPI.O>, down 27.5% ** Virtusa Corp <VRTU.O>, down 26.9% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Up following M&A speculation ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 3.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Competition heats up between Bluebird and J&J cancer therapies ** Meredith Corp MDP.N: down 12.1%

BUZZ-Falls as pandemic hits advertising revenue ** Hertz Global Holding Inc HTZ.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Hits record low as coronavirus bites ** Virtusa Corp VRTU.O: down 26.9%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 12 yrs on dismal Q4 profit ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Slips on planned $800 mln convertible debt offering ** Allogene Therapeutics Inc ALLO.O: up 31.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Early data from Allogene cancer therapy trial looks promising ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Rises on preclinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to reopen more stores ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Slumps after flagging weak demand in end markets ** Wix.Com Ltd WIX.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Website builder touches record high on strong user growth amid COVID-19 lockdowns ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up on positive trial data from combination therapy for lung cancer ** Akers Biosciences Inc AKER.O: up 46.4%

BUZZ-Surges after partner completes COVID-19 vaccine prototype ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 7.4% BUZZ-BofA turns bearish on difficult recovery after pandemic ** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Oppenheimer downgrades; says risk-reward less compelling now ** Dominion Energy Inc D.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-Credit Suisse hikes PT, says plenty of wind in sails ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-CS sees strong sales on rise in home cooking, upgrades

** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Up after posting higher sales; Jefferies says long-term picture favorable ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Street View: Red carpet treatment lies ahead for Cisco ** Comstock Resources Inc CRK.N: down 29.3% BUZZ-Slides as shale producer prices share offering at deep discount ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-RBC expects co to weather virus-led fuel demand destruction ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O: up 13.9% BUZZ-Surges on German approval for mid-stage trial of COVID-19 treatment ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises on promising data from brain cancer study ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Well-positioned to gain from work-from-home trend - Evercore ** Ping Identity Holdings Corp PING.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls as top investor Vista Equity begins to cut stake ** Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Jumps as Q1 profit, revenue beat on COVID-19 led market volatility ** Endeavour Silver Corp EXK.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Falls on up to $23 mln share offering agreement ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 7.3% BUZZ- Rises on FDA go-ahead for late-stage lung disease drug study

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.65%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.96%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.71%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.06%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

