BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Akero Therapeutics, T2 Biosystems, FedEx

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as rising hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine offset fears of another round of lockdowns following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States. .N

At 12:31 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.23% at 25,871.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.49% at 3,115.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.89% at 10,147.899. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 13.2% ** Constellation Brands, Inc <STZ.N>, up 6.7% ** Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>, up 6.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 5.2% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 5.1% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Innovator Nasdaq 100 Power Buffer ETF <NJUL.N>, up 63.2 % ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, up 22.7% ** MOGU Inc <MOGU.N>, up 16.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_pg.N>, down 18.6% ** MS Cushing MLP ETN <MLPY.N>, down 13.8% ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 174.6% ** Limnl Bioscn Ord <LMNL.O>, up 113.6 % ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, up 84.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 33.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 25% ** Blink Charging Equity Warrant <BLNKW.O>, down 23.1% ** Chiasma Inc CHMA.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls as biopharma co seeks equity ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Down after Q1 miss as orders decline amid pandemic ** UniFirst Corp UNF.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Slumps after Q3 profit miss ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Pfizer and BioNTech's trial data drags down rivals in COVID-19 vaccine race [nL4N2E83JR} BUZZ-Pfizer: Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial ** Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN.O: up 31.6%

BUZZ-Soars on plans to start sale of COVID-19 antibody test in July ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 0.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 1.9% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.0% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.6% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 2.1% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 1.7% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 2.7% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 1.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 2.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines, hotel and cruise stocks rise on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine BUZZ-United Airlines: Triples flights in August; shares rise ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Peloton streams in ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Arcturus forms advisory board for COVID-19 vaccine program, shares rise ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Falls as co flags potential hit to 2021 sales ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Touches record high after patent win against Novartis ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises to near 2-yr high on large-scale COVID-19 test results ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Beyond Meat to launch retail sales of patties in China, shares jump ** Denny's Corp DENN.O: down 10.0% BUZZ-Denny's drops on stock offering plans ** Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O: up 29.2% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from liver disease treatment study ** Travelcenters of America Inc TA.O: down 11.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on stock offering ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 36.6% BUZZ-Surges after launch of COVID-19 test in U.S. ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy', expects spending curbs ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Gains on first-quarter profit beat ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Jumps on new drug application acceptance ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 13.2% BUZZ-Higher as results beat on pandemic-fueled shipments surge BUZZ-Street View: FedEx benefits from e-commerce growth amid challenges ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 25.0% BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages downgrade ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises on improving occupancy, reduced cash burn forecast ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: down 18.8% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat revenue forecast ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 84.8% BUZZ-Surges on credit lifeline from U.S. Treasury ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O: down 44.4% BUZZ-Drops on Nasdaq delisting notice

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.80%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.47%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.86%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.95%

