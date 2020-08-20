US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AirNet Tech, Clearsign Tech, EyePoint Pharma

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery. .N

At 08:43 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.39% at 27,524. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.43% at 3,358.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.24% at 11,305.25.+ The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Urban Edge Properties <UE.N>, up 29.6% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 8.7% ** Velocity Financial Inc <VEL.N>, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, down 15.2% ** Four Seasons Edu Inc <FEDU.N>, down 14.4% ** CBL & Associates Properties, Inc <CBL.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, up 82.4% ** Opgen Inc <OPGN.O>, up 54.1% ** AirNet Technology Inc <ANTE.O>, up 39.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants <AMRHW.O>, down 32% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, down 28.6% ** US Well Services Equity Warrants <USWSW.O>, down 26.7% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies upbeat on balance sheet strength, higher gold prices ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Target's highly engaged digital shoppers bode well for long-term growth ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Truist Securities says J&J may have underpaid in $6.5 bln Momenta deal ** HealthEquity Inc HQY.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Verity Research cuts to "market perform" ** L Brands LB.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Comstock Resources Inc CRK.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides as Barclays shops block ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on supply talks with EU for 225 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Intel: Rises on $10 bln buyback agreement ** AirNet Technology Inc ANTE.O: up 39.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars on capital increase deal with Dragonpass ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as CEO increases stake ** Clearsign Technologies Corp CLIR.O: down 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock offering ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Skids as top holder offloads 6 mln shares ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 54.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after commercial launch of coronavirus test in Europe ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 30.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on expanded $9.5 mln license deal for eye drug ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush upgrades on company's plans to boost sales

