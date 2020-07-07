BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, Vivint Solar, Match Group, Shake Shack
Wall Street's major indexes slipped on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's longest streak of gains this year as investors worried about the tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide. .N
At 11:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.66% at 26,112.76. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.30% at 3,170.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.29% at 10,464.113. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Rollin Inc <ROL.N>, up 6.1% ** Air Products and Chemicals Inc <APD.N>, up 4.1% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRTX.O>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 6.6% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 6.1% ** TechnipFMC <FTI.N>, down 4.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Annovis Bio Inc <ANVS.N>, up 93.7% ** Vivint Solar Inc <VSLR.N>, up 36.2% ** Maxlinear Inc <MXL.N>, up 13.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Micro Focus International Plc <MFGP.N>, down 19% ** MV Oil Trust <MVO.N>, down 8.9%
** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N, down 8.6% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc <CRVS.O>, up 144.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 32.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Evolus Inc <EOLS.O>, down 31.4% ** Broadway Financial Corp <BYFC.O>, down 26.7% ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd <SINO.O>, down 26.2%
** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves injectable for cellulite ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 27.7% BUZZ-Jumps on $1.6 bln U.S. govt award for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O: down 24.7% BUZZ-Falls as revenue hit by project completion snags in China ** Vivint Solar VSLR.N: up 36.2% BUZZ-Blackstone-backed Vivint Solar powers up on $1.46 bln Sunrun deal ** Activision Blizzard ATVI.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT on growth prospects ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O: up 30.6% BUZZ-Jumps after co wins orders worth $2.2 mln ** Cellectis CLLS.O: down 15.9% BUZZ-Falls as FDA pauses cancer drug trial after patient death ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Dips as medical properties REIT prices upsized stock deal ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on $450 mln U.S. govt contract for COVID-19 therapy ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Match Group: Rises as JPM assumes coverage with 'neutral' rating ** MV Oil Trust MVO.N: down 8.9% BUZZ-Slips after scrapping Q2 distribution ** Evolus EOLS.O: down 31.4% BUZZ-Drops on U.S. trade commission's initial ruling in Allergan and Medytox case ** Otonomy Inc OTIC.O: up 12.9% BUZZ-Jumps as ear disorder drug trial meets goals ** Corvus CRVS.O: up 144.5% BUZZ-Corvus surges on starting clinical trials for COVID-19 therapy ** Rollins Inc ROL.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Rises on expectation of higher quarterly sales
** Sino-Global Shipping America SINO.O: down 26.2%
BUZZ-Plunges on steep fall in Q3 revenue ** Livongo Health LVGO.O: up 20.5%
BUZZ-Jumps after raising Q2 rev outlook ** Shake Shack SHAK.N: down 4.9%
BUZZ-Slips on revenue miss as protests, store closures hit ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 6.6% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 6.0%
BUZZ-U.S. airlines lose momentum on report United warns of booking declines ** Future FinTech FTFT.O: up 4.3%
BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit, higher revenue ** Diffusion Pharma DFFN.O: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Diffusion Pharma seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment trial, shares up ** Asbury Automotive ABG.N: up 4.9%
BUZZ-Rises after Park Place Dealerships deal back on
(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)
