BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, U.S. banks, energy stocks, cruise stocks

Wall Street's main indexes dropped 7% and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points in what would be its biggest one-day fall ever, as trading resumed on Monday following a 22% slump in oil prices. .N

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 6.27% at 24,244.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.89% at 2,797.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 5.61% at 8,094.687. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, up 6.7% ** Amphenol Corp <APH.N>, up 0.7% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 0.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 50.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 43.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 42.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aim ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 82.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oceaneering International Inc <OII.N>, down 52.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRNW.O>, up 401.8% ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, up 156.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** PDC Energy Inc <PDCE.O>, down 50.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 50.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 8.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 9.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 10.3% ** Well Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 8.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 7.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 9.1% BUZZ-Wall Street heavyweight banks slump amid wider market destruction ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 31.4% BUZZ-Surges on initiating program to develop coronavirus therapies ** XP Inc XP.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls 13.3% in its biggest daily pct drop to date ** BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O: down 22.8% BUZZ-Raymond James cuts to 'market perform' on exposure to energy firms ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 11.0% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 7.7% ** MPLX LP MPLX.N: down 29.3% BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Phillips 66 on dividend potential ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-McDonald's slips as Guggenheim cuts PT over coronavirus concerns ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 50.2% BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Plunges as co cuts drilling activity on tumbling oil prices ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 10.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 17.0% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 13.4% BUZZ-U.S. cruises: Set for another day of multi-year lows amid coronavirus worries ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 4.2% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 23.3% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 21.9% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 1.0% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 4.7% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: down 4.5% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 4.3% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus treatments, tests and vaccines rise ** American Airlines Inc AAL.O: down 3.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.3% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Airlines stocks slammed as coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks global stocks ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 11.3% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 8.0% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 40.6% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 31.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N : down 37.6% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 42.3% BUZZ-U.S. energy shares sink on S.Arabia's "Russian Roulette" ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Gilead Sciences: Falls as RBC downgrades citing over-valuation ** Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA.O: up 12.4% BUZZ-Rises after eye drug succeeds in late-stage study ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Dips as coronavirus more than halves China sales in February ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 76.7% BUZZ-Jumps as co's drug to be tested as potential coronavirus treatment ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O: down 45.3% BUZZ-RBC downgrades Oasis Petroleum, says less drilling may be best path ** Aon Plc AON.N: down 7.9% ** Willis Towers Watson Plc WLTW.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Aon set for worst day in nearly 11 yrs on Willis acquisition ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Twitter to get $1 bln from Silver Lake, grants Elliot board seat ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 44.4% BUZZ-Plunges over oil price war, brokerages downgrade

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 5.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 5.52%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.73%

Energy

.SPNY

down 18.15%

Financial

.SPSY

down 6.97%

Health

.SPXHC

down 5.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 7.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 4.95%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 7.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.61%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Arundhati Sarkar)

