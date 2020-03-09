US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, U.S. banks, energy stocks, cruise stocks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes dropped 7% and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points in what would be its biggest one-day fall ever, as trading resumed on Monday following a 22% slump in oil prices. .N

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 6.27% at 24,244.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.89% at 2,797.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 5.61% at 8,094.687. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, up 6.7% ** Amphenol Corp <APH.N>, up 0.7% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 0.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 50.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 43.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 42.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aim ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 82.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oceaneering International Inc <OII.N>, down 52.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRNW.O>, up 401.8% ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, up 156.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** PDC Energy Inc <PDCE.O>, down 50.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 50.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 8.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 9.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 10.3% ** Well Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 8.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 7.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 9.1% BUZZ-Wall Street heavyweight banks slump amid wider market destruction ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 31.4% BUZZ-Surges on initiating program to develop coronavirus therapies ** XP Inc XP.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls 13.3% in its biggest daily pct drop to date ** BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O: down 22.8% BUZZ-Raymond James cuts to 'market perform' on exposure to energy firms ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 11.0% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 7.7% ** MPLX LP MPLX.N: down 29.3% BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Phillips 66 on dividend potential ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-McDonald's slips as Guggenheim cuts PT over coronavirus concerns ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 50.2% BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Plunges as co cuts drilling activity on tumbling oil prices ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 10.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 17.0% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 13.4% BUZZ-U.S. cruises: Set for another day of multi-year lows amid coronavirus worries ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 4.2% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 23.3% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 21.9% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 1.0% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 4.7% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: down 4.5% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 4.3% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus treatments, tests and vaccines rise ** American Airlines Inc AAL.O: down 3.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.3% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Airlines stocks slammed as coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks global stocks ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 11.3% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 8.0% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 40.6% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 31.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N : down 37.6% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 42.3% BUZZ-U.S. energy shares sink on S.Arabia's "Russian Roulette" ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Gilead Sciences: Falls as RBC downgrades citing over-valuation ** Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA.O: up 12.4% BUZZ-Rises after eye drug succeeds in late-stage study ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Dips as coronavirus more than halves China sales in February ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 76.7% BUZZ-Jumps as co's drug to be tested as potential coronavirus treatment ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O: down 45.3% BUZZ-RBC downgrades Oasis Petroleum, says less drilling may be best path ** Aon Plc AON.N: down 7.9% ** Willis Towers Watson Plc WLTW.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Aon set for worst day in nearly 11 yrs on Willis acquisition ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Twitter to get $1 bln from Silver Lake, grants Elliot board seat ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 44.4% BUZZ-Plunges over oil price war, brokerages downgrade

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 5.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 5.52%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.73%

Energy

.SPNY

down 18.15%

Financial

.SPSY

down 6.97%

Health

.SPXHC

down 5.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 7.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 4.95%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 7.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.61%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Arundhati Sarkar)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular