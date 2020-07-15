BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, Goldman, Moderna, Gap

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and the Dow indexes hit near five-month highs on Wednesday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a much better-than-expected quarterly profit for Goldman Sachs brightened the mood. .N

At 8:47 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.09% at 27,044. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.41% at 3,228.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.64% at 10,714. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp <FVAC.N>, up 17.7% ** Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS.N, up 14.8% ** Chaparral Energy Inc <CHAP.N>, up 14.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 6% ** The Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, down 6% ** AptarGroup Inc <ATR.N>, down 5.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Finance Online Co <JRJC.O>, up 177.0% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 58.2% ** Capitala Finance Corp <CPTA.O>, up 42.0% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, down 16.2% ** Zynex Inc <ZYXI.O>, down 15.4% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Rises as co wins tax dispute against European Commission ** Zynex ZYXI.O: down 15.4% premarket BUZZ-Zynex drops after medical device firm prices stock offering ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 8.0% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 8.5% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 6.1% premarket ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Gain on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine ** China Finance Online Co JRJC.O: up 177.0% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on partnership with Dow Jones ** Gap GPS.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Gap rises on RBC upgrade ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 15.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Moderna vaccine has potential for blockbuster sales ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Lemonade adds pet insurance to the mix, shares rise ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O: up 58.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on U.S. patent for cancer treatment ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as trading, underwriting gains boost Q2 profit ** Can-Fite Biopharma CPTA.O: up 42.0% premarket BUZZ-Can-Fite Biopharma gains as potential COVID-19 drug nears clinical trial ** Capitala Finance CPTA.O: up 42.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on receiving repayments from portfolio companies

