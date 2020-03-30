BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, cruise operators, Abbott Labs, Uber

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets inched higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's passage of $2 trillion in stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, leaving investors again guessing at the growing economic impact. .N

At 8:17 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 21,452. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.40% at 2,534, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.48% at 7,604.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Owens & Minor <OMI.N>, up 32.5% ** Hermitage Offshore Services <PSV.N>, up 28.7% ** FTS Internationl <FTSI.N>, up 22.7% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N, down 26.1% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, down 20.5% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 115.4% ** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, up 65.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Extraction Oil & Gas Inc <XOG.O>, down 34.1% ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc <AXSM.O>, down 21% ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc <CLRB.O>, down 20.7% ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for test to detect COVID-19 in minutes ** General Motors GM.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ: Rises as Trump praises automaker's ventilator production ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-RBC lowers profitability estimates on coronavirus impact ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: down 21.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after depression treatment fails to meet study primary goal ** Carnival CCL.N: down 9.9% premarket ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 9.1% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Cruise operators: Stocks crash after Berenberg slashes price targets ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Gilead remains favored large-cap biotech in tough environment - analyst ** BNY Mellon BK.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-BNY Mellon rises after naming interim head Gibbons as CEO ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 7.1% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 7.9% premarket ** Southwest LUV.N: down 5.3% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 5.9% premarket ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines await release of coronavirus aid, shares fall

