US Markets
QES

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, banks, oil stocks, Co-Diagnostics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Monday after a fresh spat between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the novel coronavirus, while airlines slumped as Berkshire Hathaway dumped its holdings in the sector. .N

At 7:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.04% at 23,373. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.76% at 2,800.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.73% at 8,654. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N, up 15.7% ** ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd ASX.N, up 11.5% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Flagstar Bancorp Inc FBC.N, down 13.5% ** TETRA Technologies Inc TTI.N, down 10.9% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O, up 148.6% ** Netscout Systems Inc NTCT.O, up 132.1% ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, up 90.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tristate Capital Holdings Inc TSC.O, down 28.6% ** Company name not found MDGS.O, down 19.7% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 16.6% ** Boeing BA.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Aerospace & Defence: Berenberg does not see through to a new normal ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Exxon is taking the correct, patient approach BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cash flow to help co weather near-term headwinds ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Creating patient awareness biggest challenge for telemedicine - GlobalData ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc KLXE.O: up 41.7% premarket ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: up 15.7% premarket BUZZ-KLX Energy: Jumps on merger deal with Quintana Energy Services ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.3% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.0% premarket ** Citi C.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.4% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Big banks fall as Treasury yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 10.0% premarket ** American Airlines Co AAL.O: down 10.5% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 8.7% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 10.6% premarket ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 8.4% premarket ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 9.6% premarket ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Airline stocks plunge after Buffett dumps stakes ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: down 0.4% premarket ** Allergan Plc AGN.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Humira, Skyrizi strength drive AbbVie results as usual ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps on approvals for COVID-19 tests in Mexico, India ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Pot producer Canopy Growth climbs as Constellation Brands ups stake

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QES ASX PEI FBC TTI AMC STML NTCT MVIS TSC MDGS FRAN BA XOM CVX TDOC KLXE GS JPM C WFC BAC MS DAL AAL LUV UAL SAVE JBLU ALK ABBV AGN CODX CGC NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular