BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, banks, oil stocks, Co-Diagnostics

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Monday after a fresh spat between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the novel coronavirus, while airlines slumped as Berkshire Hathaway dumped its holdings in the sector. .N

At 7:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.04% at 23,373. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.76% at 2,800.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.73% at 8,654. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N, up 15.7% ** ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd ASX.N, up 11.5% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Flagstar Bancorp Inc FBC.N, down 13.5% ** TETRA Technologies Inc TTI.N, down 10.9% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O, up 148.6% ** Netscout Systems Inc NTCT.O, up 132.1% ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, up 90.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tristate Capital Holdings Inc TSC.O, down 28.6% ** Company name not found MDGS.O, down 19.7% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 16.6% ** Boeing BA.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Aerospace & Defence: Berenberg does not see through to a new normal ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Exxon is taking the correct, patient approach BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cash flow to help co weather near-term headwinds ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Creating patient awareness biggest challenge for telemedicine - GlobalData ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc KLXE.O: up 41.7% premarket ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: up 15.7% premarket BUZZ-KLX Energy: Jumps on merger deal with Quintana Energy Services ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.3% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.0% premarket ** Citi C.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.4% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Big banks fall as Treasury yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 10.0% premarket ** American Airlines Co AAL.O: down 10.5% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 8.7% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 10.6% premarket ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 8.4% premarket ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 9.6% premarket ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Airline stocks plunge after Buffett dumps stakes ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: down 0.4% premarket ** Allergan Plc AGN.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Humira, Skyrizi strength drive AbbVie results as usual ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps on approvals for COVID-19 tests in Mexico, India ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Pot producer Canopy Growth climbs as Constellation Brands ups stake

