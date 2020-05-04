Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, banks, insurers, PG&E

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes retreated on Monday following a U.S.-China spat about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while major carriers slumped after billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stakes in the sector. .N

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.86% at 23,519.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.46% at 2,817.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.31% at 8,631.813. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Phillips 66 PSX.N, up 6.2% ** Valero Energy VLO.N, up 5.6% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc HP.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 9.2% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, down 8.5% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Retractable Technologies Inc RVP.N, up 31.4% ** Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC.N, up 18.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N, down 22.9% ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N, down 14.5% ** Colony Credit Real Estate Inc CLNC.N, down 12.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O, up 154.2% ** Applied DNA APDN.O, up 49.2% ** Liberty Global plc LBTYB.O, up 32.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxford Lane Capital Corp OXLC.O, down 17.1% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O, down 16.4% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 15.9% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.9% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.0% ** Citi C.N: down 1.8% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 1.7% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Big banks fall as Treasury yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 9.2% ** American Airlines Co AAL.O: down 9.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 7.9% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 8.6% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 6.7% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 6.0% ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-Airline stocks plunge after Buffett dumps stakes ** Prudential PLC PRU.N: down 2.1% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 2.0% ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: up 0.8% ** Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as futures drop on renewed U.S.-China tensions ** Boeing BA.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Aerospace & Defence: Berenberg does not see through to a new normal ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Zoom: Piper Sandler hikes PT on potential upside ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Creating patient awareness biggest challenge for telemedicine - GlobalData ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc KLXE.O: up 49.9% ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-KLX Energy: Jumps on merger deal with Quintana Energy Services ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Jumps on approvals for COVID-19 tests in Mexico, India ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Pot producer Canopy Growth climbs as Constellation Brands ups stake ** Francesca's Holding Corp FRAN.O: down 15.9% BUZZ-Drops as co flags going concern doubts due to coronavirus ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Street View: Honeywell will weather COVID-19 storm in the long run ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Gilead COVID-19 drug worth billions even if priced below suggested threshold ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O: up 154.2% BUZZ-Surges as Italian drugmaker Menarini Group agrees to buy co ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 11.7% BUZZ-Up on identifying potential COVID-19 treatment ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Falls as report claims Algerian divestiture facing opposition ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Descends as co files 150 mln share offering by holders ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 6.3% ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Vir Biotech, Alnylam Pharma: Gain on identifying potential COVID-19 treatment ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: down 7.8% BUZZ-Tyson Foods warns of hit to meat sales, shares slide ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 2.8% ** Electronic Arts EA.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts: CS hikes PT, sees rise in video games download ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-UBS sees co re-emerging from bankruptcy, upgrades to 'buy' ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 16.4% BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln share offering ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N: down 22.9% BUZZ-Plunges on terminating merger with Amherst Residential

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.60%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.70%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC PSX VLO HP DAL AAL UAL RVP HCC RESI PBI CLNC STML APDN LBTYB OXLC PLAY FRAN GS JPM C WFC BAC MS LUV SAVE JBLU ALK PRU MET AIG WLTW BA ZM TDOC KLXE QES CODX CGC HON GILD ANIX OXY SPCE VIR ALNY TSN ATVI EA PCG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular