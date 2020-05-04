BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, banks, insurers, PG&E

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes retreated on Monday following a U.S.-China spat about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while major carriers slumped after billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stakes in the sector. .N

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.86% at 23,519.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.46% at 2,817.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.31% at 8,631.813. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Phillips 66 PSX.N, up 6.2% ** Valero Energy VLO.N, up 5.6% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc HP.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 9.2% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, down 8.5% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Retractable Technologies Inc RVP.N, up 31.4% ** Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC.N, up 18.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N, down 22.9% ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N, down 14.5% ** Colony Credit Real Estate Inc CLNC.N, down 12.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O, up 154.2% ** Applied DNA APDN.O, up 49.2% ** Liberty Global plc LBTYB.O, up 32.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxford Lane Capital Corp OXLC.O, down 17.1% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O, down 16.4% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 15.9% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.9% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.0% ** Citi C.N: down 1.8% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 1.7% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Big banks fall as Treasury yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 9.2% ** American Airlines Co AAL.O: down 9.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 7.9% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 8.6% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 6.7% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 6.0% ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-Airline stocks plunge after Buffett dumps stakes ** Prudential PLC PRU.N: down 2.1% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 2.0% ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: up 0.8% ** Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as futures drop on renewed U.S.-China tensions ** Boeing BA.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Aerospace & Defence: Berenberg does not see through to a new normal ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Zoom: Piper Sandler hikes PT on potential upside ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Creating patient awareness biggest challenge for telemedicine - GlobalData ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc KLXE.O: up 49.9% ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-KLX Energy: Jumps on merger deal with Quintana Energy Services ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Jumps on approvals for COVID-19 tests in Mexico, India ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Pot producer Canopy Growth climbs as Constellation Brands ups stake ** Francesca's Holding Corp FRAN.O: down 15.9% BUZZ-Drops as co flags going concern doubts due to coronavirus ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Street View: Honeywell will weather COVID-19 storm in the long run ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Gilead COVID-19 drug worth billions even if priced below suggested threshold ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O: up 154.2% BUZZ-Surges as Italian drugmaker Menarini Group agrees to buy co ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 11.7% BUZZ-Up on identifying potential COVID-19 treatment ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Falls as report claims Algerian divestiture facing opposition ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Descends as co files 150 mln share offering by holders ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 6.3% ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Vir Biotech, Alnylam Pharma: Gain on identifying potential COVID-19 treatment ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: down 7.8% BUZZ-Tyson Foods warns of hit to meat sales, shares slide ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 2.8% ** Electronic Arts EA.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts: CS hikes PT, sees rise in video games download ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-UBS sees co re-emerging from bankruptcy, upgrades to 'buy' ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 16.4% BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln share offering ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N: down 22.9% BUZZ-Plunges on terminating merger with Amherst Residential

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.60%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.70%

