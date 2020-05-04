BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airlines, banks, insurers, oil stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped for the third session on Monday following a U.S.-China spat about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while major carriers slumped after billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stakes in the sector..N

At 11:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.82% at 23,529.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.30% at 2,822.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 8,659.718. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Phillips 66 PSX.N, up 5.8% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N, up 4.8% ** Hollyfrontier Corp HFC.N, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 9.8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, down 9.2% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, down 8.8% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Contango Oil & Gas Company MCF.N, up 30.7% ** Retractable Technologies Inc RVP.N, up 27.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N, down 25% ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N, down 18.9% ** Genesis Energy GEL.N, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O, up 154.4% ** Applied DNA APDN.O, up 49.2% ** Liberty Global plc LBTYB.O, up 38.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxford Lane Cap <OXLC.O>, down 22.9% ** Frncsca Hldg Crp <FRAN.O>, down 17.6% ** Dave & Bust Entr <PLAY.O>, down 17% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.3% ** Citi C.N: down 2.9% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.3% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Big banks fall as Treasury yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 8.8% ** American Airlines Co AAL.O: down 9.8% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 7.2% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 9.2% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 5.8% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 6.2% ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 6.9% BUZZ-Airline stocks plunge after Buffett dumps stakes ** Prudential PLC PRU.N: down 3.3% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 3% ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: down 1.3% ** Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-U.S. insurers fall as futures drop on renewed U.S.-China tensions ** Boeing BA.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Aerospace & Defence: Berenberg does not see through to a new normal ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Exxon is taking the correct, patient approach BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cash flow to help co weather near-term headwinds ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 3% BUZZ- Piper Sandler hikes PT on potential upside ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 3.1% BUZZ- Creating patient awareness biggest challenge for telemedicine - GlobalData ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc KLXE.O: up 33.3% ** Quintana Energy Services QES.N: down 9.6% BUZZ-Jumps on merger deal with Quintana Energy Services ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Jumps on approvals for COVID-19 tests in Mexico, India ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Pot producer Canopy Growth climbs as Constellation Brands ups stake ** Francesca's Holding Corp FRAN.O: down 17.6% BUZZ-Drops as co flags going concern doubts due to coronavirus ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Street View: Honeywell will weather COVID-19 storm in the long run ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Gilead COVID-19 drug worth billions even if priced below suggested threshold ** Stemline Therapeutics Inc STML.O: up 154.4% BUZZ-Surges as Italian drugmaker Menarini Group agrees to buy co ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Up on identifying potential COVID-19 treatment ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 3.5% BUZZ-Falls as report claims Algerian divestiture facing opposition ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Descends as co files 150 mln share offering by holders ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 9.4% ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Vir Biotech, Alnylam Pharma: Gain on identifying potential COVID-19 treatment ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: Colgate-Palmolive faces growth risks as virus-led stockpiling eases ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: down 7.7% BUZZ-Tyson Foods warns of hit to meat sales, shares slide ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 2.5% ** Electronic Arts EA.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts: CS hikes PT, sees rise in video games download ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-UBS sees co re-emerging from bankruptcy, upgrades to 'buy' ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 17% BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln share offering ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N: down 25% BUZZ-Plunges on terminating merger with Amherst Residential ** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Cuts management base salary, shares gain ** Denny's Corp DENN.O: down 10.8% BUZZ-Denny's falls after reporting massive April sales drop ** Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N: down 18.9% BUZZ-Drops on adj. profit miss, suspends 2020 outlook ** China Recycling Energy CREG.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Rises on regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing rules ** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Climbs on profit beat, reaffirms earnings outlook ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 49.2% ** Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT.O: down 3.1% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 8.5% BUZZ-Surges after positive data in mice from coronavirus vaccine

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.71%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.44%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.34%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.