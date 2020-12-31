BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airbnb, FAANG stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were set to end a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic with strong gains, thanks to unprecedented stimulus and vaccine rollouts that have boosted hopes of an economy recovery. .N

At 13:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 30,407.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,733.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.18% at 12,847.109. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Digital <WDC.O>, up 10.6% ** Micron Technology Inc <MOS.N>, up 5.1% ** Micron Tech <MU.O>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Lam Research <LRCX.O>, down 3.3% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, down 3.1% ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury <ACY.N>, up 73.7% ** Ashford Inc <AINC.N>, up 50.6% ** Intrepid Potash Inc <IPI.N>, up 36.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, down 16% ** Romeo Power Inc <RMO.N>, down 12.8% ** Quantumscape Corp <QS.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bonso Electronics International Inc <BNSO.O>, up 78.4% ** Hoth Therapeutics <HOTH.O>, up 40.9% ** Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Equity Warrant <TEKKW.O>, up 38.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Enveric Biosciences Inc <ENVB.O>, down 23.5% ** Triterras Equity Warrants <TRITW.O>, down 20.8% ** Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc <ORIC.O>, down 15.6% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Brokerages sees Q4 update as neutral

** Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises on buyout bid from largest shareholder

** Orbital Energy Group OEG.O: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Down after pricing $10 mln direct offering

** Ebang International EBON.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on cryptocurrency exchange launch plan

** Hoth Therapeutics HOTH.O: up 40.9%

BUZZ-Surges on production agreement for cancer drug

** Enphase Energy ENPH.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of promotion to S&P 500

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.0%

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.5%

** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.6%

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-FAANG year in review: Apple leads the $6 trln pack in a year marked by pandemic

** Airbnb ABNB.O: down 1.9%

** DoorDash DASH.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Airbnb, DoorDash calm before research initiation storm

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.07%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.23%

