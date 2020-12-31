BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Airbnb, FAANG stocks
The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were set to end a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic with strong gains, thanks to unprecedented stimulus and vaccine rollouts that have boosted hopes of an economy recovery. .N
At 13:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 30,407.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,733.6 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.18% at 12,847.109. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Digital <WDC.O>, up 10.6% ** Micron Technology Inc <MOS.N>, up 5.1% ** Micron Tech <MU.O>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Lam Research <LRCX.O>, down 3.3% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, down 3.1% ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury <ACY.N>, up 73.7% ** Ashford Inc <AINC.N>, up 50.6% ** Intrepid Potash Inc <IPI.N>, up 36.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, down 16% ** Romeo Power Inc <RMO.N>, down 12.8% ** Quantumscape Corp <QS.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bonso Electronics International Inc <BNSO.O>, up 78.4% ** Hoth Therapeutics <HOTH.O>, up 40.9% ** Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Equity Warrant <TEKKW.O>, up 38.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Enveric Biosciences Inc <ENVB.O>, down 23.5% ** Triterras Equity Warrants <TRITW.O>, down 20.8% ** Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc <ORIC.O>, down 15.6% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 1.4%
BUZZ-Brokerages sees Q4 update as neutral
** Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O: up 8.3%
BUZZ-Rises on buyout bid from largest shareholder
** Orbital Energy Group OEG.O: down 14.0%
BUZZ-Down after pricing $10 mln direct offering
** Ebang International EBON.O: up 22.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on cryptocurrency exchange launch plan
** Hoth Therapeutics HOTH.O: up 40.9%
BUZZ-Surges on production agreement for cancer drug
** Enphase Energy ENPH.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Rises ahead of promotion to S&P 500
** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.0%
** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 2.5%
** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.6%
** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.0%
BUZZ-FAANG year in review: Apple leads the $6 trln pack in a year marked by pandemic
** Airbnb ABNB.O: down 1.9%
** DoorDash DASH.N: down 0.1%
BUZZ-Airbnb, DoorDash calm before research initiation storm
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.47%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.02%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.20%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.07%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.58%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.17%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.15%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.35%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.33%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.06%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.23%
(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)
