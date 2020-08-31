BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aimmune Therapeutics, Yum China, Microsoft

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday for the eighth session in a row as bets on an economic revival backed by prolonged central bank support fueled risk appetite, setting the benchmark S&P 500 for its best August in over three decades..N

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.16% at 28,658. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.24% at 3,512.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 12,042.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd <TRQ.N>, up 13.0% ** Venator Materials PLC <VNTR.N>, up 11.6% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, down 14.2% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 9.1% ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc <AIMT.O>, up 169.4% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 25.0% ** Utstarcom Holdings Corp <UTSI.O>, up 23.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, down 31.2% ** Semileds Corp <LEDS.O>, down 18.4% ** Lipocine Inc <LPCN.O>, down 16.4% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips as short-video app Triller says made bid for TikTok assets ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-JPM values stock at under $5/shr, withdraws PT ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as KFC operator launches Hong Kong listing ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 169.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after Nestle pays $2 bln for full ownership

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

