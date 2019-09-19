BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AIM ImmunoTech, Edesa Biotech, SPI Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

A Microsoft-led rally in technology shares pushed U.S. stock indexes higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and left the door open for further monetary intervention. .N

At 11:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.35% at 27,242.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.40% at 3,018.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.54% at 8,221.181. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co KR.N, up 2.9% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O, up 2.7% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology STX.O, down 6.2% ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N, down 3.7% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 65.5% ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N, up 26.3% ** Eros International Plc EROS.N, up 24.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United States Steel Corp X.N, down 11.2% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, down 11% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 24.5% ** Edesa Biotech Inc EDSA.O, up 19.8% ** Synlogic Inc SYBX.O, up 13.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** IGM Biosciences IGMS.O, down 16.4% ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O, down 13% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co PHCF.O, down 12% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Etsy flat in heavy volumes; co to use part of convertible deal proceeds for share buybacks ** Herman Miller Inc MLHR.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Jumps on profit, revenue beat ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Up on $40 bln share buyback plan, quarterly dividend raise ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 11.2% BUZZ-Drops on weak outlook, broker downgrade ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Upcoming OTT services unlikely for co to materially beat expectations- KeyBanc ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Falls after former CEO sells stake ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 27.7% BUZZ-Falls on proposed stock-and-warrants offering ** Ares Management Corp ARES.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls after pricing stock offering ** Provention Bio Inc PRVB.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-Slides on $60 mln equity raise as Amgen chips in ** Hilton Grand Vacations Inc HGV.N: up 1.1% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-GS sees muted growth in U.S. lodging: Upgrades Hyatt, downgrades Hilton ** India Globalization Capital Inc IGC.A: up 10.2% BUZZ-Jumps after Alzhemier's formulation gets approval for mid-stage study ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Evercore downgrades to 'underperform' on valuation ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Not tasty as Q1 sales miss ** Eros International EROS.N: up 24.8% BUZZ-Soars after partnering with Microsoft ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-MS sees opportunity in recent pullback; upgrades ** Bandwidth Inc BAND.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades to 'underweight' ** NCR Corp NCR.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Falls as Blackstone rings the register ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 24.5% BUZZ-Surges on graphite procurement deal ** Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd CLWT.O: up 11.5% BUZZ-Euro Tech to open at over 4-month high on bonus issue plan ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Rises on contract wins worth ~$1.9 mln ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Bernstein turns bearish ** Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises after Raymond James starts with "outperform" ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 1.2% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.7% ** China Biologic Products Holdings CBPO.O: up 10.7% BUZZ-Healthcare stocks boost S&P 500 after Pelosi unveils drug pricing proposal BUZZ-Jumps on take-private buyout offer ** Foundation Building Materials Inc FBM.N: down 8.3% BUZZ-Stockholder plans share sale in secondary offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Up after Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: up 13.7% BUZZ-Up on $268 mln loan refinancing

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.35%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.24%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.70%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.71%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.69%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.09%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.