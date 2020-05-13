BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aerpio Pharma, J.C. Penney, Genocea Bio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Dow and S&P futures turned negative on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged U.S. recession due to the coronavirus outbreak in his prepared remark before the address..N

At 09:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.45% at 23,681. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.25% at 2,859.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.46% at 9,120. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J C Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, up 25.7% ** CAE Inc <CAE.N>, up 22.1% ** PGT Innovations Inc <PGTI.N>, up 15.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tutor Perini Corp <TPC.N>, down 9.6% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QES.N>, down 8.8% ** Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp <CHMI.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARPO.O>, up 65.2% ** Zions Bancorporation <ZIONW.O>, up 50.0% ** U.S. Well Services Equity Warrents <USWSW.O>, up 48.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Airnet Technology Inc <ANTE.O>, down 27.1% ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, down 20.6% ** Inspired Entertainment Inc <INSE.O>, down 17.8% ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O: up 65.2% premarket BUZZ-Doubles on $15 mln payment under amended licensing deal ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies raises PT on cost-cutting plan ** J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP.N: up 25.7% premarket BUZZ-Rallies even as potential bankruptcy looms ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ- Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on strong demand of essentials, online pharmacy ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips as cancer therapy application fails to pass FDA scrutiny ** Veru Inc VERU.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q2 loss, FDA nod for phase-2 COVID-19 drug trial ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Steadies as top investor PNC cashes out ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips after pricing downsized capital raise ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips on wider Q1 loss, sees COVID-19 impact in Q2 ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Edges up after pricing convertible debt offering ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Baird upgrades to 'outperform' on attractive valuation ** Allegiant Travel Co ALGT.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $375 mln cash-saving plan ** Genocea Biosciences Inc GNCA.O: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on introducing improved cancer therapy

