BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aerpio Pharma, J.C. Penney, bluebird bio

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, after Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply in the previous session, with markets also awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell amid recent speculation over negative interest rates..N

At 8:07 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.69% at 23,737. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.68% at 2,872, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.89% at 9,158.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J.C. Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, up 39.3% ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, up 15.1% ** Brink's Co <BCO.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tutor Perini Corp <TPC.N>, down 9.6% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QES.N>, down 8.8% ** Avaya Holdings Corp <AVYA.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 102.7% ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARPO.O>, up 65.2% ** Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc <FULC.O>, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, down 24.9% ** Perdoceo Education Corp <PRDO.O>, down 19% ** Inspired Entertainment Inc <INSE.O>, down 17.8% ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O: up 65.2% premarket BUZZ-Doubles on $15 mln payment under amended licensing deal ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies raises PT on cost-cutting plan ** J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP.N: up 39.3% premarket BUZZ-Rallies even as potential bankruptcy looms ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ- Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on strong demand of essentials, online pharmacy ** bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips as cancer therapy application fails to pass FDA scrutiny ** Veru Inc VERU.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q2 loss, FDA nod for phase-2 COVID-19 drug trial ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Steadies as top investor PNC cashes out

