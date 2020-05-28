US Markets
LTM

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aerpio Pharma, Hertz Global, Nio

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 were largely flat on Thursday as investors weighed hopes of an economic recovery against underlying tensions between the United States and China..N

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.34% at 25,622. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,035.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.42% at 9,393.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N, up 27.9% ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N, up 15.3% ** Paramount Group Inc PGRE.N, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N, down 22.1% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, down 7.4% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O, up 71.4% ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 62.9% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 44.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Teligent Inc (New Jersey) TLGT.O, down 36.5% ** Sintx Technologies Inc SINT.O, down 12.5% ** Greenpro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, down 14.7% ** Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees robust growth over next decade, upgrades ** Aerpio Pharmaceutical Inc ARPO.O: up 71.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after eye drug selected for COVID-19 study ** Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-JPM flags risk from anti-gas infrastructure efforts ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after Icahn unloads entire stake at "significant" loss ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after missing quarterly revenue estimates

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LTM TGI PGRE HTZ BTU PLT ARPO PHAS TCCO TLGT SINT GRNQ BILL ED NIO NDX SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular