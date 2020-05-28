BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aerpio Pharma, Hertz Global, Nio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 were largely flat on Thursday as investors weighed hopes of an economic recovery against underlying tensions between the United States and China..N

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.34% at 25,622. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,035.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.42% at 9,393.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N, up 27.9% ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N, up 15.3% ** Paramount Group Inc PGRE.N, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N, down 22.1% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, down 7.4% ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O, up 71.4% ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 62.9% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 44.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Teligent Inc (New Jersey) TLGT.O, down 36.5% ** Sintx Technologies Inc SINT.O, down 12.5% ** Greenpro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, down 14.7% ** Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees robust growth over next decade, upgrades ** Aerpio Pharmaceutical Inc ARPO.O: up 71.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after eye drug selected for COVID-19 study ** Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-JPM flags risk from anti-gas infrastructure efforts ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after Icahn unloads entire stake at "significant" loss ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after missing quarterly revenue estimates

