BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aerpio Pharma, Arena Pharma, Triumph Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 looked set for a subdued open on Thursday as investors paused for breath after three days of gains and weighed signs of an economic recovery against underlying tensions between the United States and China. .N

At 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 25,685. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,040.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.63% at 9,373.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Knowles Corp <KN.N>, up 19.6% ** Triumph Group Inc <TGI.N>, up 19.2% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 17.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, down 15.3% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, down 11% ** Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renasissance Fund <GER.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, up 152.1% ** Arca Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, up 68.4% ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 60.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Greenpro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, down 24% ** Neurotrope Inc <NTRP.O>, down 14.3% ** Sintx Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, down 14.2% ** Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees robust growth over next decade, upgrades ** Aerpio Pharmaceutical Inc ARPO.O: up 43.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges after eye drug selected for COVID-19 study ** Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-JPM flags risk from anti-gas infrastructure efforts ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after Icahn unloads entire stake at "significant" loss ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls after missing quarterly revenue estimates ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 5.9% premarket ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.6% premarket ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Boeing suppliers: Rise after planemaker resumes 737 MAX production ** NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Stands to benefit from equity funding efforts - JPM ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing $100 mln stock offering ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on returning to profit in Q1, co sees soft market in H2 ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Set for third day of gains on profit beat ** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc ARNA.O: down 11.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $250 mln stock deal plans ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges as panic buying drives Q1 sales

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.