BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adverum Biotech, 3M, Cisco

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

U.S. stock index futures were trading flat on Thursday after the benchmark S&P 500 ended the previous session points below its record high close, as political wrangling over domestic stimulus measures kept investors on tenterhooks. .N

At 7:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.12% at 27,833. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.14% at 3,365.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.07% at 11,133.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, up 21.5% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 17.9% ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 17.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, down 13.6% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 13% ** SandRidge Energy Inc <SD.N>, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fat Brand Equity Warrants <FATBW.O>, up 270.4% ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 213.0% ** Scienjoy Holding Corp <SJ.O>, up 70.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants <AMRHW.O>, down 55.2% ** Glory Star Media Group Holdings Equity Warrants <GSMGW.O>, down 30.7% ** Newgioco Group Inc <NWGI.O>, down 22.8% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Court ruling could make Lyft's recovery ride bumpy ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Cisco Systems' restructuring changes have potential to act as tailwinds ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after July sales rise 6% boosted by healthcare unit ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: down 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing stock deal

