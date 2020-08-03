BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ADT Inc, Marathon Petroleum, Eli Lilly, VistaGen Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal. .N

At 08:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.51% at 26,454. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.62% at 3,283.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.91% at 10,990. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, up 73.6% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.K>, up 30.9% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, up 29.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** LMP Capital & Income Fund <SCD.N>, down 21.6% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.K>, down 14.1% ** Cango Inc <CANG.K>, down 12.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Highway Holdings Ltd <HIHO.O>, up 87.1% ** Immunic Inc <IMUX.O>, up 40.9% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 36.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Betterware De Mexico SA BWMX.O, down 21.9% ** Inspired Entertainment Inc INSE.O, down 16.7% ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co <ANPC.O>, down 16.3% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: AbbVie in good stead to tackle Humira competition ** Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR.N: up 22.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln buyout deal ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerage raises rating on growth prospects ** Colgate-Palmolive CO CL.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Colgate-Palmolive's H2 growth could slow down in emerging markets ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chevron has strong balance sheet despite challenging quarter ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after Susquehanna hikes PT on recovery hopes ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $21 bln Speedway sale to 7-Eleven owner ** ADT Inc ADT.N: up 73.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $450 mln Google investment in home security partnership ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Charter Communications waltzes into Q3 after impressive results ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Merck's late launch of COVID-19 vaccines may be advantageous ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: down 15.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on discounted share sale offer ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics tech to be used in FDA-authorized COVID-19 test, shares up ** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on starting late-stage trial of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Exxon Mobil's reduced capex improves near-term cash burn ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher 2021 forecast, profit beat ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on 'Fast Track' tag for potential blood disorder treatment

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

