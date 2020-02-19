BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe, Wanda Sports, TiVo, Eton Pharma
Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations of a stimulus from China to bolster its virus-hit economy. .N
At 9:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.19% at 29,288.33. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.33% at 3,381.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.49% at 9,780.804. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Garmin Ltd <GRMN.O>, up 7.4 % ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 6 % ** Analog Devices Inc <ADI.O>, up 5.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, down 5.2 % ** Public Storage <PSA.N>, down 4 % ** Nextera Energy Inc <NEE.N>, down 2.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Quad/Graphics Inc <QUAD.N>, up 21.8 % ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc <BKD.N>, up 20.2 % ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, up 17.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Hldg <APRN.N>, down 28.1 % ** Frsh Del Monte <FDP.N>, down 15.8 % ** Sonic Automotive <SAH.N>, down 12.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, up 38.9 % ** Shotspotter Inc <SSTI.O>, up 30.7 % ** TiVo Corp <TIVO.O>, up 22.1 % The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, down 18.3 % ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, down 17 %
** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Set to touch record high after UBS raises PT ** Wanda Sports Group WSG.O: up 7.4%
BUZZ-Gains after confirming potential sale of unit ** TiVo Corp TIVO.O: up 22.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4, FY forecast - Reuters News ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.K: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises as fungal meningitis therapy gets approval for trial
** NOW Inc DNOW.N: down 11.4%
BUZZ-Slumps on surprise quarterly loss ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 6.0%
BUZZ-Jumps on starting review of strategic options
** Knoll Inc KNL.N: down 9.2%
BUZZ-Falls on downbeat sales forecast ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: down 18.3%
BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 revenue misses estimates on low machine sales ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: up 5.5%
BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on strong 2020 outlook, higher dividend ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: down 13.3%
BUZZ-Slumps after FDA asks for additional study on anti-seizure drug ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: down 0.1%
BUZZ-Falls on KeyBanc downgrade ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 3.1%
BUZZ-Drops on weaker-than-expected quarterly gross margin ** La-Z-Boy Inc LZB.N: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Rises as Q4 profit beats on lower commodity costs ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 2.4%
BUZZ-Slips as #1 holder Thoma Bravo looks to sell ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 7.3%
BUZZ-Up after deal to use treatment in China for coronavirus patients
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.22%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.51%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.17%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.67%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.56%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.30%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.33%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.92%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.52%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.50%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.40%
