BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe Systems, DraftKings Inc, Newmont Corp, Photronics Inc

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multi-billion dollar deals also brightened the mood. .N

At 13:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.30% at 28,025.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.45% at 3,389.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.78% at 11,046.828. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 9.7% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.OQ>, up 7.4% ** Apartment Investment and Management Company <AIV.N>, up 7.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 4% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 3.8% ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.OQ>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Select Energy Services Inc <WTTR.N>, up 23.8% ** Nam Tai Property NTP.N, up 16% ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 15.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Graf Industrial Corp GRAF.N, down 10.7% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 10.9% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <GRAF.N>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 99.9% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 87.5% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 46.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 14.9% ** Groupon Inc <GRPN.O>, down 11.8% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, down 11.7% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of key 737 MAX training review begins in London ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Oracle confirms being part of TikTok's proposal to govt, shares rise ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 26.1%

BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's $21 bln deal should cement its foothold in cancer portfolio ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.0% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Pares losses after strong rebuttal to short-seller report ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 87.5%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on positive data on lead Alzheimer's treatment ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 43.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for human study of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.5% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Pfizer, Biontech rise on proposed expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trial enrollment ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine development ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades on upcoming console launches ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on starting late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 treatment ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo likes risk/reward with stock 'stuck in the mud' ** Myovant Sciences Inc MYOV.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive study results in uterine fibroids treatment ** 89bio ETNB.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive results from liver disease treatment's early study ** Trevana Inc TRVN.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim bets on co's opioid painkiller, initiates with 'buy' ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Up as rare brain tumor therapy gets FDA tag ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-To buy Tracfone in $6.25 bln deal, shares rise ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to sell some U.S. Gulf Coast ops for $620 mln ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Pledges loyalty program to raise $6.5 bln; shares rise ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Slides as Jefferies downgrades on high cost of eye disease therapy ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Gains on $84 mln contract for nerve agent-induced seizure drug ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Bounces on upbeat Q3 sales forecast ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Soars on $10 mln share buyback program ** CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Cannae Holdings, Senator Investment sweeten buyout bid ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed equity offering ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 1.1% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weaker dollar, dovish U.S. Fed policy hopes USN ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up as co's treatment to be included in largest COVID-19 drug trial ** Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley lifts PT ahead of results ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises on content integration agreement with ESPN ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Rises on $100 mln share buyback program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.81%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.73%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.32%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.96%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.77%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.76%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.41%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.46%

