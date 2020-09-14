Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe Systems, DraftKings Inc, Newmont Corp, Photronics Inc

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multi-billion dollar deals also brightened the mood. .N

At 13:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.30% at 28,025.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.45% at 3,389.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.78% at 11,046.828. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 9.7% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.OQ>, up 7.4% ** Apartment Investment and Management Company <AIV.N>, up 7.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 4% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 3.8% ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.OQ>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Select Energy Services Inc <WTTR.N>, up 23.8% ** Nam Tai Property NTP.N, up 16% ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 15.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Graf Industrial Corp GRAF.N, down 10.7% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 10.9% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <GRAF.N>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 99.9% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 87.5% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 46.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 14.9% ** Groupon Inc <GRPN.O>, down 11.8% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, down 11.7% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of key 737 MAX training review begins in London ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Oracle confirms being part of TikTok's proposal to govt, shares rise ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 26.1%

BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's $21 bln deal should cement its foothold in cancer portfolio ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.0% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Pares losses after strong rebuttal to short-seller report ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 87.5%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on positive data on lead Alzheimer's treatment ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 43.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for human study of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.5% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Pfizer, Biontech rise on proposed expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trial enrollment ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine development ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades on upcoming console launches ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on starting late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 treatment ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo likes risk/reward with stock 'stuck in the mud' ** Myovant Sciences Inc MYOV.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive study results in uterine fibroids treatment ** 89bio ETNB.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive results from liver disease treatment's early study ** Trevana Inc TRVN.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim bets on co's opioid painkiller, initiates with 'buy' ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Up as rare brain tumor therapy gets FDA tag ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-To buy Tracfone in $6.25 bln deal, shares rise ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to sell some U.S. Gulf Coast ops for $620 mln ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Pledges loyalty program to raise $6.5 bln; shares rise ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Slides as Jefferies downgrades on high cost of eye disease therapy ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Gains on $84 mln contract for nerve agent-induced seizure drug ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Bounces on upbeat Q3 sales forecast ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Soars on $10 mln share buyback program ** CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Cannae Holdings, Senator Investment sweeten buyout bid ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed equity offering ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 1.1% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weaker dollar, dovish U.S. Fed policy hopes USN ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up as co's treatment to be included in largest COVID-19 drug trial ** Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley lifts PT ahead of results ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises on content integration agreement with ESPN ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Rises on $100 mln share buyback program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.81%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.73%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.32%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.96%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.77%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.76%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.41%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.46%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

SPX IXIC TPR INCY AIV KR COTY JBHT WTTR NTP ZYME GRAF SHLL IMMU SAVA VXRT NNOX GRPN CODX BA ORCL NVDA JILL GILD MRK PFE CLUB SGEN SGMS MNK SRNE NKLA BNTX DVAX GME IFRX AZO MYOV ETNB TRVN ZIOP VZ DOW DAL KALA MRNS TPX MOGU CLGX ONEW NEM AU REGN ADBE DKNG PLAB

