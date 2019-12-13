BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe, Oracle, Snap, Phreesia, Sarepta, Aquestive Therapeutics, Patterson-UTI

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday on hopes that the United States and China could reach an initial deal to end their trade war after Washington set its terms for an agreement, just days before fresh levies on Chinese goods kick in. .N

At 7:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 28,256. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.32% at 3,178, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.39% at 8,498.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 20.4% ** The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc <RBS.N>, up 12.5% ** Lloyds Banking Group Plc <LYG.N>, up 8.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Universal Technical Institute Inc <UTI.N>, down 8.8% ** Phreesia Inc <PHR.N>, down 5% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Ceramics Co Ltd <CCCL.O>, up 57.5% ** China Recycling Energy Corp <CREG.O>, up 33.3% ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc <SRPT.O>, up 32.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 45.8% ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 17.9% ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc <SNNA.O>, down 17.7% ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat BUZZ-Street View: Adobe ends the year with fireworks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips as qtrly revenue misses Wall Street estimates ** iHeartMedia Inc IHRT.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report Liberty Media seeking larger stake ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains as JMP Securities upgrade to "market outperform" ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 32.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves muscle disorder treatment BUZZ-Street View: Early approval for Sarepta's DMD drug clears path for more wins ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as JP Morgan downgrades to 'underweight' ** Phreesia Inc PHR.N: down 5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted secondary stock offer

