BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe, Oracle, Apple, Sarepta Therapeutics

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks gained ground in early afternoon trading on Friday after a tumultuous morning, as a limited trade deal between the United States and China paved the way for a rise in technology shares..N

At 13:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.02% at 28,126.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.07% at 3,170.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.27% at 8,741.038. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PPL Corp PPL.N, up 6.4% ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O, up 4.4% ** CenterPoint Energy CNP.N, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, down 4.1% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.OQ, down 4% ** Hanesbrands HBI.N, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Company Inc COHN.N, up 20.1% ** China Online Education Group COE.N, up 15.2% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 12.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vince Holding Co VNCE.N, down 22% ** Stage Stores SSI.N, down 20.9% ** Hovnanian Enterprises HOV.N, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O, up 57.3% ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O, up 35.4% ** Nantkwest Inc NK.O, up 22.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics AQST.O, down 19.5% ** Rosehill Resources Inc ROSEU.O, down 19.3% ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O, down 17% ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat BUZZ-Street View: Adobe ends the year with fireworks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Slips on Q2 revenue miss ** iHeartMedia Inc IHRT.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on report Liberty Media seeking larger stake ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing 2020 forecast BUZZ-Street View: Centene's 2020 forecast in line with estimates ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Wearables can drive growth - Evercore ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Gains as JMP Securities upgrade to "market outperform" ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 35.4%

BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves muscle disorder treatment BUZZ-Street View: Early approval for Sarepta's DMD drug clears path for more wins ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls as JP Morgan downgrades to 'underweight' ** Phreesia Inc PHR.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted secondary stock offer ** Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Drops after top stakeholder sells shares ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slips on proposed public offering of common stock ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: down 46.6%

BUZZ-Set for its worst day ever ** HanesBrands Inc HBI.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Drops as BofA Global downgrades to "underperform" ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Down as approval of NASH treatment faces likely delay ** Synaptics Inc SYNA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-May have won an Apple contract - brokerage ** Oil States International Inc OIS.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Drops on JPM downgrade ** PPL Corp PPL.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Shares jump after UK election results ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Drops on delay in CAR-T cancer treatment USN ** Good Times Restaurants Inc GTIM.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Slides to 7-year low as quarterly loss widens ** Transocean RIG.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up on contract win off Trinidad and Tobago coast ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Falls on quarterly, yearly revenue misses ** OncoSec Medical Inc ONCS.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Falls as breast cancer study data fails to impress

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.33%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.38%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.62%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.36%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.83%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

