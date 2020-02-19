BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adobe, General Electric, Blue Apron, Groupon, Fresh Del Monte
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh highs on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy. .N
At 11:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.39% at 29,344.98. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.54% at 3,388.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.86% at 9,815.963. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Garmin Ltd <GRMN.O>, up 7.6 % ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 6.4 % ** Analog Devices Inc <ADI.O>, up 4.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, down 6.4 % ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 4.6 % ** Public Storage <PSA.N>, down 4.3 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, up 48.5 % ** Arcus Biosciences Inc <RCUS.N>, up 23.9 % ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc <BKD.N>, up 23.2 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 20.6 % ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc <FDP.N>, down 15.5 % ** Knoll Inc <KNL.N>, down 14.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** KBS Fashion Group Ltd <KBSF.O>, up 34.6 % ** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, up 33.2 % ** Shotspotter Inc <SSTI.O>, up 26.1 % The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, down 19.2 % ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, down 16 %
** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Set to touch record high after UBS raises PT ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 20.6%
BUZZ-Forecasts up to $26 mln loss in Q1; shares hit record low
** Groupon Inc GRPN.O: down 42.5%
BUZZ-Set for record low after Q4 results disappoint ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-CEO reaffirms 2020 cash flow target, shares rise ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N: down 15.5%
BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Wanda Sports Group WSG.O: up 5.7%
BUZZ-Gains after confirming potential sale of unit ** TiVo Corp TIVO.O: up 21.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q4, FY forecast - Reuters News ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.K: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises as fungal meningitis therapy gets approval for trial
** NOW Inc DNOW.N: down 5.9%
BUZZ-Slumps on surprise quarterly loss ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 12.0%
BUZZ-Jumps on starting review of strategic options
** Knoll Inc KNL.N: down 14.9%
BUZZ-Falls on downbeat sales forecast ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: down 19.2%
BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 revenue misses estimates on low machine sales ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on strong 2020 outlook, higher dividend ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: down 11.0%
BUZZ-Slumps after FDA asks for additional study on anti-seizure drug ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 2.1%
BUZZ-Drops on weaker-than-expected quarterly gross margin ** La-Z-Boy Inc LZB.N: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Rises as Q4 profit beats on lower commodity costs ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 11.5%
BUZZ-Up after deal to use treatment in China for coronavirus patients ** bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: down 6.3%
BUZZ-Falls after blood disorder therapy application pushed back
** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 4.2%
BUZZ-Rises after Q4 beat, dividend boost
** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 3.6%
BUZZ-Rises after skin cream meets main goal in late-stage study
** Twist Bioscience TWST.O: down 6.4%
BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln stock offering ** Shotspotter Inc SSTI.O: up 26.1%
BUZZ-Poised for best day ever on Q4 results beat
** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: up 6.4%
BUZZ-Rises on dividend boost, lower 2020 spending
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.27%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.63%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.24%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.03%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.77%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.43%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.34%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.03%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.32%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.00%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.57%
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)
