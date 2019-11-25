BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Adamis Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Tesla, Tiffany

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also buoyed sentiment. .N

At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 27,940. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.29% at 3,120.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.41% at 8,314.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Farmland Partners Inc <FPI.N>, up 11.9% ** Key Energy Services Inc <KEG.N>, up 10.8% ** VAALCO Energy Inc <EGY.N>, up 9.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd <KL.N>, down 11.9% ** Teekay Tankers Ltd <TNK.N>, down 9.6% ** Kite Realty Group Trust <KRG.N>, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Janone Inc <JAN.O>, up 107.5% ** Leap Therapeutics Inc <LPTX.O>, up 37.2% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 34.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, down 76.8% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp <ADMP.O>, down 56.3% ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, down 23.7% ** Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 22.7% premarket BUZZ-'Mission accomplished': Shares surge on Novartis' takeover

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides after losing London operating license ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on FDA approval of neurological disorder treatment ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ- Gains after agreeing to LVMH's higher offer ** TD Ameritrade AMTD.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares gain as bigger rival Charles Schwab to buy company ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo downgrades Netflix to 'underperform' on costly subscriber growth ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Musk indicates in tweet that Cybertruck gets 200,000 orders

** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Piper Jaffray initiates coverage with 'overweight'

** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 34.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on rejecting all-cash buyout proposal

** Niu Technologies NIU.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on acquisition of Detour Gold

** Nvidia Corporation NVDA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as MS upgrades on improving gaming, datacenter growth prospects ** CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY.O: down 76.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on discontinuing liver disease trials ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 56.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines to approve opioid overdose therapy

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

