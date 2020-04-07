BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, Gilead Sciences, Royal Caribbean, Kohl's

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose on Tuesday as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in U.S. hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures to contain the outbreak were working. .N

At 12:21 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.36% at 23,441.6. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.98% at 2,743.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.30% at 8,095.069. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 29.1% ** Royal Caribbean <RCL.N>, up 26% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, up 25.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gilead Sciences <GILD.O>, down 3% ** Activision Blizzard <ATVI.O>, down 2.6% ** Otis Worldwide Corp <OTIS.N>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 76.4% ** Caleres Inc <CAL.N>, up 57.7% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital <WMC.N>, up 48.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Cambria Cannabis Etf <TOKE.N>, down 29.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Youngevity International <YGYI.O>, up 193.1% ** Pluristem Therapeutics <PSTI.O>, up 49.1% ** G-III Apparel Group <GIII.O>, up 36.6% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Seachange International <SEAC.O>, down 24% ** Golar LNG <GLNG.O>, down 18.6% ** Darden Restaurants DRI.N: up 14%

Darden restaurants: Rises on pay cuts for top executives, new term loan ** Syneos Health SYNH.O: up 1.9%

Syneos Health: Rises as Q1 earnings on track to meet targets ** Golar LNG GLNG.O: down 17.6%

Golar LNG: Sinks after BP claims force majeure due to pandemic ** Constellation Brands STZ.N: up 9.1%

Constellation Brands shoots higher after rating upgrade ** Wingstop WING.O: up 12.1%

Wingstop: Rises on strong Q1 sales amid coronavirus disruptions ** Akers Biosciences AKER.O: up 19.8%

Akers Biosciences: Jumps on $4.6 mln stock offer ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 4.1% ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 3.3% ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 2.4% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: up 4.9% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 4.3% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.5% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 1.5%

Chip stocks gain on Samsung results ** Greenbrier GBX.N: up 17.4%

Railcar maker Greenbrier on track for best day in over 11 years after results ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 2.6% ** General Mills GIS.N: down 1.0% ** Campbell Soup CPB.N: up 0.5% ** Walmart WMT.N: down 0.1% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 4.4% ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 3.8% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 5.0% ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 2.8% ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 0.6% ** Activision Blizzard ATVI.O: down 3.9%

Rally in 'stay-at-home' stocks runs out of steam ** Shopify SHOP.N: down 2.6%

Shopify: Slips as brokerage downgrades on slowing demand amid virus outbreak ** Cancer Genetics CGIX.O: down 15.4%

Cancer Genetics falls as co to delay filing annual report due to COVID-19 ** Hologic HOLX.O: up 5.7%

Hologic: Expects Q2 revenue above Street on diagnostic strength; shares rise ** Can-Fite Biopharma CANF.NC: up 1.9%

Can-Fite Biopharma: Rises on positive data from NASH study ** Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO.O: up 35.6% ** TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX.N: up 33.3% ** Chimera Investment Corp CIM.N: down 18.2%

Mortgage REITs jump amid broad market bounce ** Enphase Energy ENPH.O: up 9.1%

Enphase Energy: Up on solar inverter deal with France's Courant Naturel ** Nio NIO.N : up 11.5%

Tesla rival Nio rises on higher deliveries in March ** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 4.0% ** Lennar LEN.N: up 4.9% ** Toll Brothers TOL.N: up 5.2% ** KB Home KBH.N: up 5.9% ** PulteGroup PHM.N: up 10.1%

U.S. homebuilders rise as D.R. Horton results underscore housing market resilience ** Baudax Bio Inc BXRX.O: up 2.9%

Baudax Bio Inc: Rises on launch of pain management drug in U.S. ** VF Corp VFC.N: up 6.6%

VF Corp: Up as co says to continue to pay dividend, draws down $1 bln credit ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 1.1%

Walgreens: Rises on expanding drive-thru coronavirus test sites ** Chimera Investment Corp CIM.N: down 18.2%

Chimera falls as mortgage REIT plans convertible debt offering, dividend cut ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 20.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 23.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 17.3% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 17.5% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 6.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 10.7% ** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 7.1% ** Marriott International MAR.O: up 10.0% ** Hyatt Hotels H.N: up 5.4% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 11.7% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 11.9% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: up 7.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: up 0.5% ** Expedia EXPE.O: up 9.1% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 5.0%

U.S. travel and casino stocks jump on signs of flattening coronavirus outbreak ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 5.1%

Exxon Mobil cuts capex by 30%, shares rise ** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O: up 2.9%

Karyopharm Therapeutics: Rises on plans to test cancer drug in COVID-19 patients ** Edison Nation EDNT.O: up 9.2%

Edison Nation: Rises on launch of division to address demand surrounding COVID-19 ** Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N: up 0.2% Bristol Myers Squibb: Rises on plans to support newly unemployed patients ** Global Payments Inc GPN.N: up 2.2% Global Payments Inc down after company withdraws FY20 outlook ** Gannett GCI.N>: up 13.7% Gannett: Adopts poison pill plan ** Masco Corp MAS.N: up 7.6% Masco Corp: RBC upgrades to 'outperform' citing resilience during downturns ** Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI.O: up 42.5% Pluristem surges on early data for COVID-19 complications treatment ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: up 4.9% Pioneer Natural Resources: JPM lifts earnings outlook on liquidity boost, hedges

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 5.7% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 4.5% ** Citigroup C.N: up 6.0% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 4.6% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 5.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.5% U.S. big banks: Rise as broad market gains push yields higher USN ** Dell Technologies DELL.N: up 2.5% Dell Technologies: JPMorgan cuts PT on coronavirus impact ** Macy's M.N: up 9.8% Macy's: CFO to step down, shares rise amid broader surge ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 2.8% Slack rises after pricing upsized $750 mln convertible debt deal ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 5.0% Marathon Petroleum: JPM expects Q1 loss on weak refining fundamentals ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: up 7.1% Valero: JPM estimates quarterly loss on weak capture rates ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 4.4% Gilead: Fundamental story improving with remdesivir and pipeline; ups PT ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 5.3% HP Inc: J.P. Morgan cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 4.1% Beyond Meat: J.P. Morgan cuts PT on coronavirus hit to foodservice sector ** Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N: up 2.6% ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 4.1% Ackman's Pershing Square discloses new and raised stakes, stocks rise ** Kraft Heinz KHC.O: up 5.1% Kraft Heinz: Rises on expectations of higher Q1 sales from strong demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.70%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.12%

Energy

.SPNY

up 6.91%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.79%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.94%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 5.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.72%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.24%

