Companies
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, big banks, oil stocks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth in six months reinforced investors expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help revive the economy from its worst downturn in decades. .N

At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 30,158.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.67% at 3,691.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.59% at 12,449.858. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 10.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 7.7% ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Sempra Energy <SRE.N>, down 3% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 2.7% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp <STPK.N>, up 44.2% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, up 24.7% ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, up 24.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** MicroSectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 17.6% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 15.6% ** Tillys Inc <TLYS.N>, down 13% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Collective Growth Equity Warrants <CGROW.O>, up 147.6% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 126.1% ** Luminar Technologies Equity Warrant <LAZRW.O>, up 58.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ondas Holdings Inc <ONDS.O>, down 50.8% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, down 21.1% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 19.1% ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** PagerDuty PD.N: up 24.7%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat annual forecast

** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 35.4%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage cancer trial

** BioCryst BCRX.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves swelling disorder treatment

** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, $500 mln share buyback plan

** EQT EQT.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Evercore recommends shifting to EQT Corp vs Cabot Oil among natgas equities

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 1.1%

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on Biogen deal

** GameStop GME.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush hikes PT on new console launches

** Alibaba BABA.N: up 0.1%

** Sea SE.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up on winning digital banking license from Singapore

** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Cambium Networks CMBM.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Dips as top holder trims stake

** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 15.6%

BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 sales outlook disappoints

** Cooper COO.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Slightly better Q4 but COVID-19 uncertainties remain

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.7%

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as stimulus hopes build

** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Down as holiday-quarter same-store sales view disappoints

** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs

** Luminar LAZR.O: up 37.6%

BUZZ-Gleams after impressive debut

** Carvana CVNA.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies starts with 'buy' on market share potential

** Tilly's TLYS.N: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Down as retailer sees lower holiday-quarter sales, profit

** Dish Network DISH.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Down as Guggenheim downgrades to 'neutral'

** Mind Technology Inc MIND.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls on filing new shelf registration for up to $200 mln

** Huazhu Group Ltd HTHT.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Falls on surprise Q3 loss

** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration for sickle cell disease therapy

** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains on announcement of quarterly dividend

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on partnering with UnitedHealth for COVID-19 antibody trial

** Meten EdtechX Education METX.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, loss

** Oshkosh OSK.N: up 3.2%

** Federal Signal FSS.N: up 6.3%

** Terex Corp TEX.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades, shares gain

** Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI.O: up 49.8%

BUZZ-Surges after settlement with Myers Power

** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Stock move "too far too fast" - MKM Partners

** Boeing BA.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Down after cutting widebody production rate again

** Burning Rock Biotech BNR.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls on $58 mln discounted secondary offering

** Activision Blizzard ATVI.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises as "Call of Duty" tops $3 bln in net bookings

** Nutrien NTR.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Climbs as CFRA upgrades on bullish U.S. agriculture outlook

** Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX.O: up 32.8%

BUZZ-Jumps more than 22% in Nasdaq debut

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.7%

** Bank of America BAC.N: up 0.8%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.1%

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.4%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on stimulus hopes

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.4%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.6%

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 10.3%

** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 6.0%

** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 4.4%

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on OPEC+ supply compromise

** QCR Holdings QCRH.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.89%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.90%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.67%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.92%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX FANG OXY FTI SRE ULTA BA STPK PD CCM NRGD YEXT TLYS CGROW HGSH LAZRW ONDS EVK KXIN DOCU STRO BCRX CLDR EQT SAGE BIIB GME BABA SE GCO CMBM COO AAL SAVE DOMO OLLI LAZR CVNA DISH MIND SNDL HTHT MGTA XEC LLY METX OSK FSS TEX PPSI SFIX BNR ATVI NTR SGTX JPM BAC WFC GS MS XOM CVX HAL BKR PSX QCRH

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular