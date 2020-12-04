BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, big banks, oil stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth in six months reinforced investors expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help revive the economy from its worst downturn in decades. .N

At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 30,158.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.67% at 3,691.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.59% at 12,449.858. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 10.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 7.7% ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Sempra Energy <SRE.N>, down 3% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 2.7% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp <STPK.N>, up 44.2% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, up 24.7% ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, up 24.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** MicroSectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 17.6% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 15.6% ** Tillys Inc <TLYS.N>, down 13% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Collective Growth Equity Warrants <CGROW.O>, up 147.6% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 126.1% ** Luminar Technologies Equity Warrant <LAZRW.O>, up 58.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ondas Holdings Inc <ONDS.O>, down 50.8% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, down 21.1% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 19.1% ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** PagerDuty PD.N: up 24.7%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat annual forecast

** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 35.4%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage cancer trial

** BioCryst BCRX.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves swelling disorder treatment

** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, $500 mln share buyback plan

** EQT EQT.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Evercore recommends shifting to EQT Corp vs Cabot Oil among natgas equities

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 1.1%

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on Biogen deal

** GameStop GME.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush hikes PT on new console launches

** Alibaba BABA.N: up 0.1%

** Sea SE.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up on winning digital banking license from Singapore

** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Cambium Networks CMBM.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Dips as top holder trims stake

** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 15.6%

BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 sales outlook disappoints

** Cooper COO.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Slightly better Q4 but COVID-19 uncertainties remain

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.7%

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as stimulus hopes build

** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Down as holiday-quarter same-store sales view disappoints

** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs

** Luminar LAZR.O: up 37.6%

BUZZ-Gleams after impressive debut

** Carvana CVNA.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies starts with 'buy' on market share potential

** Tilly's TLYS.N: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Down as retailer sees lower holiday-quarter sales, profit

** Dish Network DISH.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Down as Guggenheim downgrades to 'neutral'

** Mind Technology Inc MIND.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls on filing new shelf registration for up to $200 mln

** Huazhu Group Ltd HTHT.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Falls on surprise Q3 loss

** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration for sickle cell disease therapy

** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains on announcement of quarterly dividend

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on partnering with UnitedHealth for COVID-19 antibody trial

** Meten EdtechX Education METX.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, loss

** Oshkosh OSK.N: up 3.2%

** Federal Signal FSS.N: up 6.3%

** Terex Corp TEX.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades, shares gain

** Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI.O: up 49.8%

BUZZ-Surges after settlement with Myers Power

** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Stock move "too far too fast" - MKM Partners

** Boeing BA.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Down after cutting widebody production rate again

** Burning Rock Biotech BNR.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls on $58 mln discounted secondary offering

** Activision Blizzard ATVI.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises as "Call of Duty" tops $3 bln in net bookings

** Nutrien NTR.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Climbs as CFRA upgrades on bullish U.S. agriculture outlook

** Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX.O: up 32.8%

BUZZ-Jumps more than 22% in Nasdaq debut

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.7%

** Bank of America BAC.N: up 0.8%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.1%

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.4%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on stimulus hopes

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.4%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.6%

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 10.3%

** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 6.0%

** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 4.4%

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on OPEC+ supply compromise

** QCR Holdings QCRH.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.89%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.90%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.67%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.92%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

