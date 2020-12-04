BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Activision Blizzard, big banks, oil stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
Wall Street's main indexes jumped to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth in six months reinforced investors expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help revive the economy from its worst downturn in decades. .N
At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 30,158.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.67% at 3,691.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.59% at 12,449.858. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 10.3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 7.7% ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, up 7.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Sempra Energy <SRE.N>, down 3% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 2.7% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp <STPK.N>, up 44.2% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, up 24.7% ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, up 24.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** MicroSectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 17.6% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 15.6% ** Tillys Inc <TLYS.N>, down 13% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Collective Growth Equity Warrants <CGROW.O>, up 147.6% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 126.1% ** Luminar Technologies Equity Warrant <LAZRW.O>, up 58.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ondas Holdings Inc <ONDS.O>, down 50.8% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, down 21.1% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 19.1% ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 6.3%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results, outlook
** PagerDuty PD.N: up 24.7%
BUZZ-Surges on upbeat annual forecast
** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 35.4%
BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage cancer trial
** BioCryst BCRX.O: up 14.3%
BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves swelling disorder treatment
** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 9%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, $500 mln share buyback plan
** EQT EQT.N: up 4.4%
BUZZ-Evercore recommends shifting to EQT Corp vs Cabot Oil among natgas equities
** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 1.1%
** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Rises as Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on Biogen deal
** GameStop GME.N: up 6.7%
BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush hikes PT on new console launches
** Alibaba BABA.N: up 0.1%
** Sea SE.N: up 9.1%
BUZZ-Up on winning digital banking license from Singapore
** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 3.4%
BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat
** Cambium Networks CMBM.O: down 13.3%
BUZZ-Dips as top holder trims stake
** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 15.6%
BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 sales outlook disappoints
** Cooper COO.N: up 0.6%
BUZZ-Slightly better Q4 but COVID-19 uncertainties remain
** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.7%
** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 3.8%
BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as stimulus hopes build
** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: down 2.8%
BUZZ-Down as holiday-quarter same-store sales view disappoints
** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 19.0%
BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results
** Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI.O: down 9.4%
BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs
** Luminar LAZR.O: up 37.6%
BUZZ-Gleams after impressive debut
** Carvana CVNA.N: up 4.5%
BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies starts with 'buy' on market share potential
** Tilly's TLYS.N: down 13.0%
BUZZ-Down as retailer sees lower holiday-quarter sales, profit
** Dish Network DISH.O: down 1.6%
BUZZ-Down as Guggenheim downgrades to 'neutral'
** Mind Technology Inc MIND.O: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat
** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 1.6%
BUZZ-Falls on filing new shelf registration for up to $200 mln
** Huazhu Group Ltd HTHT.O: down 0.8%
BUZZ-Falls on surprise Q3 loss
** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: up 3.1%
BUZZ-Rises on collaboration for sickle cell disease therapy
** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 3.7%
BUZZ-Gains on announcement of quarterly dividend
** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 2.8%
BUZZ-Rises on partnering with UnitedHealth for COVID-19 antibody trial
** Meten EdtechX Education METX.O: down 10.1%
BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, loss
** Oshkosh OSK.N: up 3.2%
** Federal Signal FSS.N: up 6.3%
** Terex Corp TEX.N: up 3.3%
BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades, shares gain
** Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI.O: up 49.8%
BUZZ-Surges after settlement with Myers Power
** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: down 3.5%
BUZZ-Stock move "too far too fast" - MKM Partners
** Boeing BA.N: down 2.5%
BUZZ-Down after cutting widebody production rate again
** Burning Rock Biotech BNR.O: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Falls on $58 mln discounted secondary offering
** Activision Blizzard ATVI.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Rises as "Call of Duty" tops $3 bln in net bookings
** Nutrien NTR.N: up 2.7%
BUZZ-Climbs as CFRA upgrades on bullish U.S. agriculture outlook
** Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX.O: up 32.8%
BUZZ-Jumps more than 22% in Nasdaq debut
** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.7%
** Bank of America BAC.N: up 0.8%
** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 1.1%
** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 1.4%
** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on stimulus hopes
** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.4%
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.6%
** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 10.3%
** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 6.0%
** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 4.4%
** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on OPEC+ supply compromise
** QCR Holdings QCRH.O: up 1.7%
BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth outlook
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.03%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.04%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.22%
Energy
.SPNY
up 3.89%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.90%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.67%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.00%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.84%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.58%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.64%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.92%
(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)
