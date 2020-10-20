BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acorda, General Motors, AMC

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.65% at 28,378.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.62% at 3,448.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.41% at 11,525.657. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regions Financial Corp <RF.N>, up 6 % ** IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV.N>, up 5.4 % ** General Motors <GM.N>, up 5.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N>, down 6.5 % ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co <PXD.N>, down 5.1 % ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 3.9 % The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Resolute Forest Production Inc <RFP.N>, up 8.5 % ** Crown Holdings Inc <CCK.N>, up 8.3 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 9.2 % ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 7.2 % ** International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N>, down 6.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, up 81.2 % ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 55.2 % ** Aurora Mobile Ltd <JG.O>, up 17.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 28.8 % ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, down 19 % ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, down 16.5 % ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Emcore Corp: Soars as it expects Q4 rev to exceed estimates ** BancorpSouth BXS.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-BancorpSouth rises as Q3 profit tops estimates ** Aptinyx APTX.O: up 55.2%

BUZZ-Aptinyx: Surges on positive results from PTSD therapy study ** Acorda ACOR.O: up 73.9%

BUZZ-Acorda jumps as co entitled to milestone payment from Biogen International

** Crown Holdings CCK.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Crown Holdings: Rises on higher annual earnings forecast ** Hexcel HXL.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Hexcel: Down on surprise quarterly loss as COVID-19 hits demand ** Travelers TRV.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Travelers Companies Inc: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-P&G: Up on forecast bump on detergents, cleaning supplies demand ** Cleveland BioLabs CBLI.O: up 81.2%

BUZZ-Cleveland BioLabs rises on merger agreement with Cytocom Inc ** Parsley Energy PE.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Parsley Energy: Rises on report of Pioneer Natural Resources in takeover talks ** Cara Therapeutics CARA.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Cara Therapeutics: Up on license agreement for kidney disease vaccine ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Centogene: Gains on raising full-year revenue outlook, CEO change ** General Motors GM.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-General Motors: Rises on EV investment plans in U.S.; Citi hikes PT ** Isoray Inc ISR.N: down 25.9%

BUZZ-Isoray drops on planned stock-and-warrants offering ** Workday WDAY.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Workday: Piper Sandler sees potential catalysts, upgrades to 'overweight' ** UBS UBS.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-UBS: U.S.-listed shares up on solid Q3 profit beat, buyback hopes ** IQVIA IQV.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-IQVIA: Gains on Q3 profit beat, full-year profit forecast raise ** Rayonier Advanced Materials RYAM.N: up 6.1%

REFILE-BUZZ-Rayonier Advanced Materials: RBC sees Q3 boost from Forest Products unit, upgrades ** Flour FLR.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Flour: Up on 5-year pipeline maintenance contract in Peru ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 9.2%

BUZZ-AMC falls after filing to sell up to 15 mln shares ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Synchrony Financial slips on dismal Q3 ** Amphenol Corp APH.N: up 1.1% ** TE Connectivity TEL.N: up 1.8% ** Sensata ST.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Tech hardware cos: JPM raises PTs on upside from end market recovery ** Albertsons ACI.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Albertsons: Eyes 2-month high after forecast beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.45%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.57%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.04%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.37%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.28%

