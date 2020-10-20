Banking
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acorda, Crown Holdings, Cleveland BioLabs, AMC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 10:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 28,412.69. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.71% at 3,451.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.56% at 11,543.493. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regions Financial Corp <RF.N>, up 7.9% ** Comerica Inc <CMA.N>, up 7.5% ** IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV.N>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N>, down 6.2% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co <PXD.N>, down 4.8% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 18.8% ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 17.5% ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 13.1% ** VolitionRx Ltd <VNRX.N>, down 8.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, up 89.7% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 47% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc <PPSI.O>, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 29.6% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, down 15.8% ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, down 16.3% ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Soars as it expects Q4 rev to exceed estimates ** BancorpSouth BXS.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 profit tops estimates ** Aptinyx APTX.O: up 47.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results from PTSD therapy study ** Acorda ACOR.O: up 50.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as co entitled to milestone payment from Biogen International ** Crown Holdings CCK.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Rises on higher annual earnings forecast ** Hexcel HXL.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down on surprise quarterly loss as COVID-19 hits demand ** Travelers TRV.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Up on forecast bump on detergents, cleaning supplies demand ** Cleveland BioLabs CBLI.O: up 89.7%

BUZZ-Rises on merger agreement with Cytocom Inc ** Cara Therapeutics CARA.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up on license agreement for kidney disease vaccine ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains on raising full-year revenue outlook, CEO change ** General Motors GM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on EV investment plans in U.S.; Citi hikes PT ** Isoray Inc ISR.N: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Drops on planned stock-and-warrants offering ** UBS UBS.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares up on solid Q3 profit beat, buyback hopes ** IQVIA IQV.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Gains on Q3 profit beat, full-year profit forecast raise ** Rayonier Advanced Materials RYAM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-RBC sees Q3 boost from Forest Products unit, upgrades ** Flour FLR.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up on 5-year pipeline maintenance contract in Peru ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Falls after filing to sell up to 15 mln shares ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Slips on dismal Q3 ** Amphenol Corp APH.N: up 1.9% ** TE Connectivity TEL.N: up 1.6% ** Sensata ST.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Tech hardware cos: JPM raises PTs on upside from end market recovery ** Albertsons ACI.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Eyes 2-month high after forecast beat ** Dave & Buster's PLAY.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Gains after BMO upgrades to 'outperform' ** Purple Innovation Inc PRPL.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Gains after Craig-Hallum raises PT ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on active wear push, new athleisure brand ** DraftKings DKNG.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Drops as lock-up period ends

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.15%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.98%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.52%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.32%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.98%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC RF CMA IQV IBM PXD SYF SOS NTZ PLT AMC VNRX NM CBLI APTX PPSI KXIN GTEC ATCX EMKR BXS ACOR CCK HXL TRV PG CARA CNTG GM ISR UBS RYAM FLR APH TEL ST ACI PLAY PRPL KSS DKNG OPK WDAY SNAP MRNA FB GLBS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Holistic Financial Picture to Give a True Indicator of your Financial Health

    Harvest Founder Nami Baral joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Harvest PRO Index, holistic financial picture to give a true indicator of your financial health, not just a credit score.

    Oct 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular