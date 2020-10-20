BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acorda, Crown Holdings, Cleveland BioLabs, AMC

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 10:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 28,412.69. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.71% at 3,451.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.56% at 11,543.493. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regions Financial Corp <RF.N>, up 7.9% ** Comerica Inc <CMA.N>, up 7.5% ** IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV.N>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N>, down 6.2% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co <PXD.N>, down 4.8% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 18.8% ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 17.5% ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 13.1% ** VolitionRx Ltd <VNRX.N>, down 8.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc <CBLI.O>, up 89.7% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 47% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc <PPSI.O>, up 27.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 29.6% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, down 15.8% ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCX.O>, down 16.3% ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Soars as it expects Q4 rev to exceed estimates ** BancorpSouth BXS.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 profit tops estimates ** Aptinyx APTX.O: up 47.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive results from PTSD therapy study ** Acorda ACOR.O: up 50.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as co entitled to milestone payment from Biogen International ** Crown Holdings CCK.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Rises on higher annual earnings forecast ** Hexcel HXL.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Down on surprise quarterly loss as COVID-19 hits demand ** Travelers TRV.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Up on forecast bump on detergents, cleaning supplies demand ** Cleveland BioLabs CBLI.O: up 89.7%

BUZZ-Rises on merger agreement with Cytocom Inc ** Cara Therapeutics CARA.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up on license agreement for kidney disease vaccine ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains on raising full-year revenue outlook, CEO change ** General Motors GM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on EV investment plans in U.S.; Citi hikes PT ** Isoray Inc ISR.N: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Drops on planned stock-and-warrants offering ** UBS UBS.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares up on solid Q3 profit beat, buyback hopes ** IQVIA IQV.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Gains on Q3 profit beat, full-year profit forecast raise ** Rayonier Advanced Materials RYAM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-RBC sees Q3 boost from Forest Products unit, upgrades ** Flour FLR.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up on 5-year pipeline maintenance contract in Peru ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Falls after filing to sell up to 15 mln shares ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Slips on dismal Q3 ** Amphenol Corp APH.N: up 1.9% ** TE Connectivity TEL.N: up 1.6% ** Sensata ST.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Tech hardware cos: JPM raises PTs on upside from end market recovery ** Albertsons ACI.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Eyes 2-month high after forecast beat ** Dave & Buster's PLAY.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Gains after BMO upgrades to 'outperform' ** Purple Innovation Inc PRPL.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Gains after Craig-Hallum raises PT ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on active wear push, new athleisure brand ** DraftKings DKNG.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Drops as lock-up period ends

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.15%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.98%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.52%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.32%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.98%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

