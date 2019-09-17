BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aclaris Therapeutics, Corning, Funko, Shopify

US Markets

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as focus shifted away from the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's main oil refinery to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates. .N

At 6:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 27,039. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.11% at 2,995.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.18% at 7,842.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sibanye Gold Ltd SBGL.N, up 4.8% ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N, up 3.7% ** Continental Resources Inc CLR.N, up 3.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Corning Inc GLW.N, down 9.5% ** Arcelormittal SA MT.N, down 4.4% ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N, down 4.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O, up 93.6% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O, up 14.7% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O, up 13.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O, down 11.2% ** Funko Inc FNKO.O, down 8.1% ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB.O, down 6.1% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Ocean Power Technologies rises on smaller loss ** Funko Inc FNKO.O: down 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares wobble lower after secondary offering ** Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O: up 93.6% premarket BUZZ-Nearly doubles as therapy for warts succeeds in trial ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering ** Corning Inc GLW.N: down 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Lowers Q3 display volume forecast ** Veoneer Inc VNE.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on thermal camera production contract for self-driving car

