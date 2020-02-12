BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ACCO Brands, Shopify, Western Union, Micron Tech, Insperity

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained. .N

At 12:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.74% at 29,491.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.55% at 3,376.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.72% at 9,708.177. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O, up 5.3% ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O, up 5.2% ** Interpublic Group of Cos Inc IPG.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Union Co WU.N, down 7.3% ** Amcor Plc AMCR.N, down 4.5% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Electromed Inc ELMD.N, up 22% ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 20.8% ** ACCO Brands Corp ACCO.N, up 17.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N, down 31.5% ** Insperity Inc NSP.N, down 23.6% ** Goodrich Petroleum Corp GDP.N, down 20.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Canaan Inc CAN.O, up 32% ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO.O, up 26% ** Euroseas Ltd ESEA.O, up 26.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O, down 23.4% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN.O, down 16.3% ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Plenty of catalysts ahead for Akamai Technologies ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Falls on forecast of slower growth in 2020 ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: down 46.4%

BUZZ-PolarityTE plunges on $25 mln equity raise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 23.4%

BUZZ-Slumps on warning of fall in same-store sales in Q4 BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround will be tougher than expected ** A10 Networks Inc ATEN.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Falls on tepid Q1 forecast ** Insperity Inc NSP.N: down 23.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on downbeat FY 2020 forecast ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 47.2%

BUZZ-Falls on proposed offering of stock and warrants BUZZ-Tumbles to record lows on stock-and-warrants offering ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on publication of results from Parkinson's disease study ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc CPSI.O: up 18.3%

BUZZ-Gains as results beat ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Drops on results miss ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls on delay in filing Form 10-Q ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Can materially outperform over sustained period of time - UBS ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Down after pricing $500 mln share offering ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-MS downgrades as pressure builds on heart pump device ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 25.3%

BUZZ-Set to hit record low on $12 mln stock offer ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-BofA Global Research upgrades as new coronvirus cases slow - report ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Set to open at over 2-week high on broker upgrade ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high on Q4 earnings beat ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on reported buyer interest in Speedway unit ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Gains on identifying antibodies to help develop drug for coronavirus ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Still on the rise after upsized equity raise ** Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp ZOM.N: down 34.6%

BUZZ-Falls after announcing $2.5 mln direct offering ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 2.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Health insurers rally on Bernie Sanders' slender win in New Hampshire ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Generics unit sees turnaround; Morgan Stanley upgrades rating ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 2.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.5% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Oil stocks climb as fall in new coronavirus cases in China eases demand concerns ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 years on Q4 miss ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 1.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 2.1% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Cruise, airline and hotel stocks rise as coronavirus outbreak slows ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls on $1.16 bln charge, 2020 production outlook ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-FDA labels insulin pumps' recall as most serious ** CNO Financial Group Inc CNO.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q4 results ** ACCO Brands Corp ACCO.N: up 17.3%

BUZZ-Hits more than 1-yr high after profit beat ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Rises on contracts to provide gear to control Coronavirus outbreak ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gains after Piper Sandler raises PT ** Healthcare Services Group Inc HCSG.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.86%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.87%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.76%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.17%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

