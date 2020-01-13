BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acasti Pharma, Stage Stores, Beyond Meat, TerraForm Power, Ardagh Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The expected signing of a trade deal between the United States and China kept U.S. stock futures near record levels on Monday, while investors looked forward to the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season. .N

At 08:07 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.34% at 28,875. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.34% at 3,276, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.45% at 9,019. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ardagh Group SA <ARD.N>, up 15.8% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.N>, up 14.4% ** Lannett Co Inc <LCI.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 41.7% ** RTW Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 23.1% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dare Bioscience Inc <DARE.O>, up 149.4% ** Verona Pharma plc <VRNA.O>, up 65.3% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 64.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Acasti Pharma Inc <ACST.O>, down 66.5% ** Inogen Inc <INGN.O>, down 16.6% ** SemiLEDs Corp <LEDS.O>, down 13.4% ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: down 66.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after krill oil drug fails trial ** Verona Pharma PLC VRNA.O: up 65.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive results from lung disease drug's trial ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Evercore downgrades, says 'industry will remain unprofitable' ** TerraForm Power Inc TERP.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on near $4 bln buyout offer from Brookfield Renewable ** Primo Water Corp PRMW.O: up 35.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after entering $549.4 mln deal with Cott ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps, flirts with $100 after best week since July ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: down 41.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on cut in FY same-store sales, earnings forecast ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.1% premarket ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Consolidation in the oil & gas sector to continue in 2020 - RBC ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft up as Credit Suisse raises PT on cloud growth

