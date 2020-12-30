BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acadia Healthcare, Bionano Genomics, Altimmune, FinTech Acquisition

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks were set to rise on Wednesday as investors hoped that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the world's largest economy recover from a pandemic-fueled slump in the next year. .N

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.43% at 30,466.11. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,741.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.33% at 12,892.055. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4.2% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 3.4% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** AES Corp <AES.N>, down 2.5% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.O>, down 1% ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 0.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, up 97.8% ** Steel Partners Holdings LP <SPLP.N>, up 24% ** Franklin FTSE Australia ETF <FLAU.N>, up 16% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** New Concept Energy <GBR.N>, down 15.2% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, down 15.5% ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Conifer Holdings Inc <CNFR.O>, up 61.9% ** Bionano Genomics <BNGO.O>, up 57.9% ** HighPeak Energy Equity Warrants <HPKEW.O>, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC <OSMT.O>, down 21.2% ** B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd <BOSC.O>, down 20.6% ** China Finance Online Co Ltd <JRJC.O>, down 18.5% ** Hepion HEPA.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Rises on positive NASH drug data

** Dynatrace DT.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-BTIG starts coverage with "buy"

** JD.com JD.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as board greenlights exploring unit spin-off

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.7%

** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Vaccine makers rise after UK approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

** WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy'

** Protalix PLX.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Up after positive data from genetic disorder treatment study

** Acadia Healthcare ACHC.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.47 bln deal to sell UK unit

** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O: up 57.9%

BUZZ-Surges after Nasdaq grants extension for regaining compliance

** Altimmune ALT.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up on starting mid-stage liver infection therapy study

** FinTech Acquisition FTIV.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Co to take Perella Weinberg public in $975 mln deal; shares up

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.37%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.56%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.73%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.