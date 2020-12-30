BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Acadia Healthcare, Bionano Genomics, Altimmune, FinTech Acquisition
U.S. stocks were set to rise on Wednesday as investors hoped that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a bigger fiscal aid would help the world's largest economy recover from a pandemic-fueled slump in the next year. .N
At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.43% at 30,466.11. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,741.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.33% at 12,892.055. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4.2% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 3.4% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** AES Corp <AES.N>, down 2.5% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.O>, down 1% ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 0.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, up 97.8% ** Steel Partners Holdings LP <SPLP.N>, up 24% ** Franklin FTSE Australia ETF <FLAU.N>, up 16% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** New Concept Energy <GBR.N>, down 15.2% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, down 15.5% ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Conifer Holdings Inc <CNFR.O>, up 61.9% ** Bionano Genomics <BNGO.O>, up 57.9% ** HighPeak Energy Equity Warrants <HPKEW.O>, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC <OSMT.O>, down 21.2% ** B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd <BOSC.O>, down 20.6% ** China Finance Online Co Ltd <JRJC.O>, down 18.5% ** Hepion HEPA.O: up 21.2%
BUZZ-Rises on positive NASH drug data
** Dynatrace DT.N: up 2.2%
BUZZ-BTIG starts coverage with "buy"
** JD.com JD.O: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Rises as board greenlights exploring unit spin-off
** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.7%
** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Vaccine makers rise after UK approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot
** WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI.O: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Rises as Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy'
** Protalix PLX.N: up 6.0%
BUZZ-Up after positive data from genetic disorder treatment study
** Acadia Healthcare ACHC.O: up 5.0%
BUZZ-Rises on $1.47 bln deal to sell UK unit
** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O: up 57.9%
BUZZ-Surges after Nasdaq grants extension for regaining compliance
** Altimmune ALT.O: up 1.4%
BUZZ-Up on starting mid-stage liver infection therapy study
** FinTech Acquisition FTIV.O: up 13.0%
BUZZ-Co to take Perella Weinberg public in $975 mln deal; shares up
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.10%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.40%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.12%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.37%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.56%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.40%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.76%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.16%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.08%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.73%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.37%
