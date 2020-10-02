BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Academy Sports and Outdoors, Workhorse Group, Telenav, Janus Henderson
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after two straight sessions of gains as news that President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19 stirred up political uncertainty just weeks before the election. .N
At 12:33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.19% at 27,764.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.59% at 3,360.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.67% at 11,136.82. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, up 7% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, up 6.8% ** LyondellBasell Industries NV <LYB.N>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 6.8% ** Incyte Corp INCY.O, down 4.7% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 4.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc ARA.N, up 67.2% ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 38.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N, down 20.7% ** Electromed Inc ELMD.N, down 10.7% ** Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd OCFT.N, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC.O, up 36.4% ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O, up 35.8% ** Thryv Holdings Inc THRY.O, up 32% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Benitec Biopharma Inc BNTC.O, down 35.3% ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O, down 32.3% ** Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd LXEH.O, down 18.5% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 13.6%
BUZZ-Twilio: Jumps as Q3 sales outlook enthuses Street ** Protara Therapeutics Inc TARA.O: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Protara Therapuetics: Rises after hedge fund reports 5.8% passive stake ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: up 11.1%
BUZZ-Extends gains as brokerages bullish after Q3 forecast raise ** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: up 1.4%
BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems acquires Pinto Trucking; shares up ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Jumps as Justin Bieber teases collaboration on Instagram ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.4%
BUZZ-Shares fall as Model 3 deliveries underwhelm bulls ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: down 32.3%
BUZZ-Mesoblast: Slumps as FDA declines to approve transplant rejection treatment ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 7.3%
BUZZ-Bloom Energy down as Morgan Stanley markets large block ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 4.4%
BUZZ-Slips on delay of new "World of Warcraft" game ** Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO.N: up 16.0%
BUZZ-Assured Guaranty: Rises as co to join S&P 600 small cap index ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 6.8% ** Janus Henderson JHG.N: up 15.8%
BUZZ-Janus Henderson: Hits near four-month high as Trian buys stake ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 10.2%
BUZZ-DPW Holdings soars after unit launches new EV charger ** Synthetic Biologics Inc SYN.A: down 33.0%
BUZZ-Synthetic Biologics scraps irritable bowel treatment trial, shares drop ** Ibio Inc IBIO.A: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Ibio: Gains on deal with Safi Biosolutions ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 1.2%
BUZZ-LabCorp: Up as FDA authorizes method to improve speed of COVID-19 molecular test ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Up on FDA approving saline oral rinse COVID-19 test ** IDT Corp IDT.N: up 38.5%
BUZZ-Set for seven-month high on higher Q4 earnings ** Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT.O: down 14.2%
BUZZ-Arcutis Biotherapeutics drops on equity raise ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc ARA.N: up 67.2%
BUZZ-American Renal surges on near $400 mln buyout deal from Nautic Partners ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Jumps after drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 patient ** Hycroft Mining HYMC.O: down 15.8%
BUZZ-Hycroft Mining slides after co prices equity offering ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O: up 35.8%
BUZZ-Nano-X Imaging surges after co announces live tech demonstration ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: down 4.5% ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 1.5% ** Arcimoto Inc FUV.O: down 7.5%
BUZZ-EV stocks fall in tandem with Tesla's slide ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Rises after analysts lift price targets ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O: up 17.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on buyout offer from CEO-led company ** Golar LNG GLNG.O: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Petrobras flags Golar JV's high "risk grade", casts doubt on unit's offer ** Benitec Biopharma Inc BNTC.O: down 35.3%
BUZZ-Hits record low on discounted stock deal ** C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC.O: up 36.4%
BUZZ-C4 Therapeutics: Surges 40% in market debut ** Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO.O: down 2.8%
BUZZ-KKR-backed Academy Sports and Outdoors slips nearly 7% in market debut ** Immunome Inc IMNM.O: up 8.3%
BUZZ-Jumps 30.5% in Nasdaq debut ** Oncorus Inc ONCR.O: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Oncorus Inc: Rises 3% in Nasdaq debut ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Noble Energy: Rises on shareholder nod for $4.2 bln sale to Chevron ** Valvoline Inc VVV.N: up 2.8%
BUZZ-Valvoline: Rises on deals to purchase 33 service centers
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.58%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.90%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.71%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.12%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.90%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.44%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.35%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 2.04%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.27%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.05%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.68%
(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)
