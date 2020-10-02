BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Academy Sports and Outdoors, Workhorse Group, Telenav, Janus Henderson

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after two straight sessions of gains as news that President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19 stirred up political uncertainty just weeks before the election. .N

At 12:33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.19% at 27,764.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.59% at 3,360.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.67% at 11,136.82. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, up 7% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, up 6.8% ** LyondellBasell Industries NV <LYB.N>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 6.8% ** Incyte Corp INCY.O, down 4.7% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 4.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc ARA.N, up 67.2% ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 38.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Scully Royalty Ltd SRL.N, down 20.7% ** Electromed Inc ELMD.N, down 10.7% ** Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd OCFT.N, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC.O, up 36.4% ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O, up 35.8% ** Thryv Holdings Inc THRY.O, up 32% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Benitec Biopharma Inc BNTC.O, down 35.3% ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O, down 32.3% ** Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd LXEH.O, down 18.5% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Twilio: Jumps as Q3 sales outlook enthuses Street ** Protara Therapeutics Inc TARA.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Protara Therapuetics: Rises after hedge fund reports 5.8% passive stake ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc NUS.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Extends gains as brokerages bullish after Q3 forecast raise ** Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Casella Waste Systems acquires Pinto Trucking; shares up ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as Justin Bieber teases collaboration on Instagram ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Shares fall as Model 3 deliveries underwhelm bulls ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: down 32.3%

BUZZ-Mesoblast: Slumps as FDA declines to approve transplant rejection treatment ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Bloom Energy down as Morgan Stanley markets large block ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Slips on delay of new "World of Warcraft" game ** Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO.N: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Assured Guaranty: Rises as co to join S&P 600 small cap index ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 6.8% ** Janus Henderson JHG.N: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Janus Henderson: Hits near four-month high as Trian buys stake ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 10.2%

BUZZ-DPW Holdings soars after unit launches new EV charger ** Synthetic Biologics Inc SYN.A: down 33.0%

BUZZ-Synthetic Biologics scraps irritable bowel treatment trial, shares drop ** Ibio Inc IBIO.A: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Ibio: Gains on deal with Safi Biosolutions ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-LabCorp: Up as FDA authorizes method to improve speed of COVID-19 molecular test ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up on FDA approving saline oral rinse COVID-19 test ** IDT Corp IDT.N: up 38.5%

BUZZ-Set for seven-month high on higher Q4 earnings ** Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT.O: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Arcutis Biotherapeutics drops on equity raise ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc ARA.N: up 67.2%

BUZZ-American Renal surges on near $400 mln buyout deal from Nautic Partners ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 patient ** Hycroft Mining HYMC.O: down 15.8%

BUZZ-Hycroft Mining slides after co prices equity offering ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O: up 35.8%

BUZZ-Nano-X Imaging surges after co announces live tech demonstration ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: down 4.5% ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 1.5% ** Arcimoto Inc FUV.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-EV stocks fall in tandem with Tesla's slide ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises after analysts lift price targets ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O: up 17.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on buyout offer from CEO-led company ** Golar LNG GLNG.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Petrobras flags Golar JV's high "risk grade", casts doubt on unit's offer ** Benitec Biopharma Inc BNTC.O: down 35.3%

BUZZ-Hits record low on discounted stock deal ** C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC.O: up 36.4%

BUZZ-C4 Therapeutics: Surges 40% in market debut ** Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-KKR-backed Academy Sports and Outdoors slips nearly 7% in market debut ** Immunome Inc IMNM.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Jumps 30.5% in Nasdaq debut ** Oncorus Inc ONCR.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Oncorus Inc: Rises 3% in Nasdaq debut ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Noble Energy: Rises on shareholder nod for $4.2 bln sale to Chevron ** Valvoline Inc VVV.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Valvoline: Rises on deals to purchase 33 service centers

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.58%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.90%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.71%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.12%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.68%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

