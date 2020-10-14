BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Abercrombie & Fitch, Boeing, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. banks. .N

At 11:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.12% at 28,644.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,508.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.11% at 11,850.79. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 13.6% ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, up 8.6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.OQ>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 4.8% ** Bank Of America <BAC.N>, down 3.8% ** T Mobile US Inc <TMUS.OQ>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 21.9% ** Nabors Inds Ltd <NBR.N>, up 14.9% ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 13.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 14.5% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 13.8% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc <MDRR.O>, up 205% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, up 43.9% ** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc <MDRX.O>, up 31.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 48.4% ** Codiak BioSciences Inc <CDAK.O>, down 17% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 15% ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: down 0.4% BUZZ- Soars on U.S. patent for NASH disease treatment ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 13.6% BUZZ- Rises on report ConocoPhillips in takeover talks ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Street View: Customers will be keen to jump on Apple's iPhone 5G bandwagon ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 14.5% BUZZ-AMC flags possible equity raise, shares slump ** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc MDRX.O: up 31.9% BUZZ- Surges after agreeing to sell CarePort Health unit for $1.35 bln ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 3.8% BUZZ- Fall as Q3 profit drops on COVID-19 hit

** Goldman Sachs Group GS.N: up 0.4% BUZZ- Rises as Q3 profit nearly doubles due to trading surge ** Novan NOVN.O: up 31.3% BUZZ- Rises after treatment shows promise in treating COVID-19 ** Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O: up 11.1% BUZZ- Berenberg sees scope to turn on "growth engine" ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: up 43.9% BUZZ-Interpace Biosciences rises as probe finds no evidence of illegal acts ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 0.9% BUZZ- Jumps on upbeat Q3 revenue outlook ** Humanigen HGEN.O: up 8.8% BUZZ- HC Wainwright begins coverage with 'buy', shares rise ** Nio NIO.N: up 21.9% BUZZ- Jumps after JP Morgan turns bullish, triples PT to Street-high ** Nautilus NLS.N: up 3.1% BUZZ- Gains after Truist Securities lifts PT on strong demand outlook ** SS&C Technologies SSNC.O: up 1.7% BUZZ- D.A. Davidson raises PT on hopes of upbeat Q3 results ** Energy Focus EFOI.O: up 8.5% BUZZ- Surges on launching advanced disinfection products

** Taiwan Liposome TLC.O: up 5.3% BUZZ- Up on starting early-stage study of COVID-19 treatment ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ- Slides on stock offering plans ** Vericel Corp VCEL.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ- Preliminary Q3 revenue up 5%, shares rise ** cbdMD YCBD.A: up 2.6%

BUZZ- Up as FY sales likely to double on lockdown demand

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit misses Street estimate ** Harmony Biosciences Holdings HRMY.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ- Up as FDA approves expanded use of sleep disorder drug

** Boeing BA.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ- Rises as brokerage sees grounding of 737 MAX lifting in Q4 ** Pilgrim's Pride PPC.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ- Up after settling price-fixing case with DOJ ** American Eagle Outfitters AEO.N: up 2.3% ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch gain as B. Riley lifts PTs ** Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ- Rises on rare pediatric, orphan drug tags for Rett syndrome therapy ** Caterpillar CAT.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ- Hits over 2-1/2 year high after reaffirming qtrly dividend ** Dave & Buster's PLAY.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ- Rises on signs of same-store sales recovery ** Waddell & Reed WDR.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ- Gains on reports of takeover speculation

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.91%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.01%

