BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AbCellera, Nanobiotix, Qualcomm, oil stocks

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Friday and were set to register their worst week since late October, as doubts over fresh economic stimulus dented confidence, even as regulators inched toward emergency use approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. .N

At 12:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.47% at 29,857.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.85% at 3,637.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.15% at 12,263.671. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N, up 12.8% ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N, up 1.7% ** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N, up 1.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, down 8.6% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 6.2% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N, down 5.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp TPGY.N, up 99.1% ** 22nd Century Group Inc XXII.N, up 18.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** QuantumScape Corp QS.N, down 14.6% ** BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT.N, down 13.7% ** Seritage Growth Properties SRG.N, down 13.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** AbCellera Biologics Inc ABCL.O, up 197.4% ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O, up 94.1% ** 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc FDMT.O, up 81.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc SLS.O, down 37.7% ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O, down 34.7% ** Greenwich LifeSciences Inc GLSI.O, down 31.9% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat streaming subscribers target, ramps up Disney+ ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Jefferies cuts rating to 'hold' ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 1.5% ** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 2.2% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 2.7% ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 3.2% ** Monarch Casino & Resort Inc MCRI.O: down 2.8% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 3.6% ** Churchill Downs Inc CHDN.O: down 3.3% ** Boyd Gaming Corp BYD.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-U.S. casinos: Jefferies prefers regional players, sees recovery lying ahead

** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: down 29.6%

BUZZ-Falls on pricing 6 mln share offering ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 54.3%

BUZZ-Doubles after top shareholder increases stake ** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-BTIG initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Adobe's market position to strengthen further ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Investors wait to see sustainability in demand for Oracle Cloud ** Niocan Inc NIO.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Slides as joins equity raise race ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Costco can sustain strong e-commerce growth beyond the pandemic ** Sea Ltd SE.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls on $2.57 bln discounted share offering ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc PTGX.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln discounted share offering ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Slides on report Apple developing its own cellular modem ** Forum Merger III Corp FIII.O: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Up on deal to take electric commercial vehicle maker public ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on merger deal with controlling stockholder Fog Cutter ** Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Slumps as top holder cuts stake

** GigCapital3 Inc GIK.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Surges on $823 mln deal to take electric vehicle maker public

** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls as co warns of weak enterprise demand despite upbeat outlook ** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc NSSC.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Plunges as CEO sells shares ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 94.1%

BUZZ-Doubles in value on partnership for OTC products' sale

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-AMC Entertainment says $750 mln funding needed to stay afloat, shares slip

** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy ** Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as GS starts with 'buy' ** Collective Growth Corp CGRO.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up on deal to take SoftBank-backed sensor maker public ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO says Q4 online growth likely to moderate ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains on approval to move listing to Nasdaq Capital Market ** CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Gains on raising forecast on strong housing market ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Citi says Ralph Lauren 'very attractive turnaround story', upgrades to 'buy' ** PAVmed Inc PAVM.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls on $8.3 mln direct offering

** Vivos Therapeutics Inc VVOS.O: up 50.7%

BUZZ-Jumps in stock market debut

** Nanobiotix SA NBTX.O: up 25.3%

BUZZ-Jumps in U.S. stock market debut ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Down on lower-than-expected 2021 gold output ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Falls as rising COVID-19 cases dent recovery ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 3.3% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 3.7% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: down 3.2% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: down 3.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 4.4% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 3.8% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 2.9% ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Oil cos fall as Brexit doubts hit stock markets

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.07%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.45%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.65%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.90%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.30%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

