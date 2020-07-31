BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AbbVie, Xilinx, Pinterest, Expedia Group

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay. [.N]

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 26,345.45. The S&P 500 was up 0.27% at 3,254.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.79% at 10,671.51. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Facebook Inc , up 7.6% ** Johnson Controls International PLC , up 5.5% ** Apple Inc , up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** Expedia Group Inc , down 6% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc , down 4.8% ** Alphabet Inc , down 4.4% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Pinterest Inc , up 27.6% ** Select Medical Holdings Corp , up 18.2% ** Griffon Corp , up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Eastman Kodak Co , down 19.2% ** Pros Holdings Inc , down 17.3% ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp , down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc , up 119.6% ** Electrocore Inc , up 65.6% ** Applied Dna Sciences Inc , up 32% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** Precipio Inc , down 38.1% ** Taoping Inc , down 36.9% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc , down 31.6% ** Chevron Corp : down 3.5% RPT-BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares slip ahead of results on Friday ** Amazon.com Inc : up 4.5% ** Facebook Inc : up 7.6% BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc : up 5.2% BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc : down 2.4% BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc : up 4.5% BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Under Armour Inc : up 0.8% BUZZ-Jumps as e-commerce strength drives sales beat ** Merck & Co Inc : up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** United Parcel Service Inc : up 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: United Parcel Service heading in right direction ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises as results beat on recovering demand ** AbbVie Inc : up 1.1% BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats on arthritis drug strength ** Xilinx Inc : down 3.5% BUZZ-Drops on Q1 revenue slump ** Pinterest Inc : up 27.8% BUZZ-Soars on strong quarterly revenue, recovering ad demand ** Expedia Group Inc : down 6% BUZZ-Falls as quarterly gross bookings plunge 90% ** Shake Shack Inc : down 6.8% BUZZ-Drops as urban exposure drags

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services up 0.11% Consumer Discretionary up 1.67% Consumer Staples

down 0.20% Energy

down 1.03% Financial

down 0.26% Health

down 0.24% Industrial

down 0.20% Information Technology up 0.69% Materials

up 0.25% Real Estate

down 0.34% Utilities

Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE

