US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AbbVie, Xilinx, Pinterest, Expedia Group

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

* The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

* The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay. [.N]

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 26,345.45. The S&P 500 was up 0.27% at 3,254.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.79% at 10,671.51. The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers: ** Facebook Inc , up 7.6% ** Johnson Controls International PLC , up 5.5% ** Apple Inc , up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 percentage losers: ** Expedia Group Inc , down 6% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc , down 4.8% ** Alphabet Inc , down 4.4% The top three NYSE percentage gainers: ** Pinterest Inc , up 27.6% ** Select Medical Holdings Corp , up 18.2% ** Griffon Corp , up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers: ** Eastman Kodak Co , down 19.2% ** Pros Holdings Inc , down 17.3% ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp , down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc , up 119.6% ** Electrocore Inc , up 65.6% ** Applied Dna Sciences Inc , up 32% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers: ** Precipio Inc , down 38.1% ** Taoping Inc , down 36.9% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc , down 31.6% ** Chevron Corp : down 3.5% RPT-BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares slip ahead of results on Friday ** Amazon.com Inc : up 4.5% ** Facebook Inc : up 7.6% BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc : up 5.2% BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc : down 2.4% BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc : up 4.5% BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Under Armour Inc : up 0.8% BUZZ-Jumps as e-commerce strength drives sales beat ** Merck & Co Inc : up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** United Parcel Service Inc : up 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: United Parcel Service heading in right direction ** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises as results beat on recovering demand ** AbbVie Inc : up 1.1% BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats on arthritis drug strength ** Xilinx Inc : down 3.5% BUZZ-Drops on Q1 revenue slump ** Pinterest Inc : up 27.8% BUZZ-Soars on strong quarterly revenue, recovering ad demand ** Expedia Group Inc : down 6% BUZZ-Falls as quarterly gross bookings plunge 90% ** Shake Shack Inc : down 6.8% BUZZ-Drops as urban exposure drags

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors: Communication Services up 0.11% Consumer Discretionary up 1.67% Consumer Staples

down 0.20% Energy

down 1.03% Financial

down 0.26% Health

down 0.24% Industrial

down 0.20% Information Technology up 0.69% Materials

up 0.25% Real Estate

down 0.34% Utilities

up 0.31% (Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780)) Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC FB JCI AAPL EXPE HST GOOGL PINS SEM GFF KODK PRO SPAQ SONN ECOR APDN PRPO TAOP LMNL CVX AMZN GILD UAA MRK UPS GT ABBV XLNX SHAK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular